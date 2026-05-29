Singapore Man Handed 3-Year Jail Sentence for Avoiding National Service

A Singaporean man has been sentenced to three years in jail for avoiding National Service for almost 22 years. The court found that he had failed to serve both his full-time NS duties and later reservist obligations.

A Singapore an man, Edmond Yao Zhi Hai, has been handed a three-year jail sentence for avoiding National Service (NS) for almost 22 years. The 47-year-old was sentenced on May 26 after the court found that he had failed to serve both his full-time NS duties and later reservist obligations.

Yao contested the enlistment charge in court, arguing that he believed Indonesian law prevented him from serving in a foreign military. However, the judge rejected that explanation, stating that Yao had been informed of his NS obligations by the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) from the beginning and couldn't reasonably claim he acted in good faith. The court also fined him S$3,000 for immigration offences after he failed to present his Singapore passport to immigration officers when entering Singapore.

Yao plans to appeal both his conviction and sentence. This case is the harshest punishment imposed in a Singapore NS default case and highlights the importance of serving NS in Singapore. NS remains one of Singapore's most politically and socially sensitive obligations, with many Singaporean men spending years serving and returning for reservist training. The country's conscription system is a shared duty that cuts across race, income, and social status.

Yao's case shows how citizenship laws can become messy when they overlap across countries, especially for children born into dual-nationality situations. Singapore's position on NS has remained firm for decades, with once a male citizen is liable for service, leaving the country or attempting to renounce citizenship later rarely removes that obligation. Cases like this are taken seriously in Singapore because they concern citizenship fairness and identity.

The courts have remained consistent in treating NS as a national obligation, not a voluntary arrangement people can opt out of later. For Singaporeans who have served before, the sentence reinforces a long-standing social contract. For others with complicated cross-border backgrounds, it is another reminder that Singapore citizenship duties can follow a person for decades, even after they leave the country





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