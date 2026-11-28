Koh Huat Koon receives six months jail for kicking and biting police officers in Singapore after a May 2025 family dispute escalated into violence.

Singapore resident Koh Huat Koon has been sentenced to six months in prison for physically assaulting two police officers during an arrest at his home. The violent incident occurred in the early hours of May 2, 2025, when law enforcement officials responded to a domestic disturbance at the 31-year-old man's residence.

Koh was found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant and obstructing officers in the discharge of their duties, resulting in a firm custodial sentence for his actions.

Details of the Violent Encounter

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The confrontation began at approximately 3:30 a.m. when two officers were dispatched to Koh Huat Koon's flat following a reported dispute involving his brother. Upon arrival, the officers discovered Koh together with his mother in the residence. The situation deteriorated when Koh became agitated while complaining about his brother's behavior, refusing to calm down despite instructions from the police. The officer's request for the suspect to compose himself was ignored, leading to a tense standoff that would quickly escalate into physical violence.

Kicking and Biting Officers Leads to Arrest

Koh Huat Koon initially walked away from the officers but was stopped by one of the officers attempting to manage the situation. In response, he turned and delivered a kick to the officer's right leg. When both officers moved in to restrain him and complete the arrest, Koh resisted vigorously. During the struggle, he bit the left thumb of a 22-year-old full-time national serviceman. The severity of the attack was only realized after Koh was handcuffed, as the officer observed bleeding from the wound on his left thumb.

Medical Treatment for Injured Officer

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The national serviceman who suffered the bite wound was immediately transported to Sengkang General Hospital for emergency medical attention. Doctors determined that the injury required surgical intervention to properly clean and treat the wound. The officer underwent an operation and was admitted under the orthopaedic department for further care. He remained in the hospital for three days before being discharged on May 4, 2025. As part of his recovery, the injured serviceman was granted 29 days of hospitalisation leave to ensure proper healing from the assault.

Legal Charges and Court Sentencing

Koh Huat Koon, 31, faced three specific charges related to the incident, including voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duties. He admitted to two of these charges during the legal proceedings, which led the court to impose a custodial sentence of six months. The judge determined that the physical violence inflicted upon officers performing their duties warranted a jail term rather than a fine or probation. The sentence reflects the seriousness of assaulting those tasked with maintaining public order and safety.

Preventing Future Domestic Violence Incidents

This case highlights the dangers of allowing family disagreements to escalate into violence against law enforcement. The officers had arrived solely to deal with a disturbance and calm the situation between family members. Instead of de-escalating the conflict, Koh Huat Koon chose to attack the responders, resulting in unnecessary injuries and legal consequences. Residents are urged to seek help through proper channels when facing family disputes. Stepping back and addressing conflicts peacefully prevents tragedies where anger turns into assault and ends with one person serving time in jail while another requires surgery.