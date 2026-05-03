Singapore Man Juggles Two Jobs to Survive Rising Cost of Living

A Singaporean man in his early 30s is working two jobs – GrabFood delivery and manual labor – to cope with the increasing cost of living. He shares his daily routine and asks whether others would still take on side hustles if earning S$4,000 a month.

Singapore is witnessing a growing trend of individuals taking on multiple jobs to cope with the increasing cost of living . A man in his early 30s recently shared his experience on a local online forum, detailing how he balances two gig economy roles – GrabFood delivery and manual labor – to make ends meet.

He began GrabFood deliveries in January 2026, citing the need to survive in the current economic climate. The addition of a manual labor job, offering S$100 for an eight-hour shift, was a swift decision driven by the desire to supplement his income. His daily schedule is now a carefully orchestrated routine of morning deliveries followed by afternoon manual work, scheduled on an ad hoc basis depending on the company’s manpower needs.

Despite the demanding workload, he remains committed to applying for full-time positions, hoping for a more stable employment situation. He expressed that earning a consistent S$4,000 a month from a single job would alleviate the necessity of juggling multiple roles simply to maintain a basic standard of living in Singapore. The man’s post sparked a conversation among forum users, with many expressing empathy for his situation.

Commenters acknowledged the pressures of Singapore’s high cost of living and the need to take on extra work. However, a significant number also cautioned him against overexertion, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing his health and well-being. Concerns were raised about potential injuries from the manual labor job, with advice given on maintaining proper posture and avoiding strain. Responding to his question about side hustles at a S$4,000 salary, the consensus leaned towards not needing additional income.

Many users stated that if their basic needs – including savings, insurance, bills, and spending – were comfortably covered by a S$4,000 monthly income, and they had sufficient emergency funds, they would not pursue a side hustle. Several individuals shared their own financial situations, noting that S$4,000 could be sufficient for a comfortable lifestyle, depending on individual priorities and expenses.

One user highlighted that even with a monthly income of around S$2,100, they were still able to afford vacations twice a year, suggesting that S$4,000 would provide ample financial flexibility. Another emphasized that for a single individual without significant commitments, S$4,000 is enough to save, invest, and cover bills without the need for additional work. This situation reflects a broader trend of economic precarity and the challenges faced by many Singaporeans in maintaining a decent standard of living.

While the gig economy offers flexibility and immediate income opportunities, it often lacks the stability and benefits associated with traditional employment. The man’s story underscores the importance of addressing the underlying issues contributing to the rising cost of living and the need for policies that support workers in navigating an increasingly competitive job market.

The online discussion also highlights a shift in perspectives on work-life balance and financial priorities, with many individuals recognizing the value of prioritizing health and well-being over maximizing income. The contrast with another recent online discussion – a woman criticizing her boyfriend for not providing spontaneous gifts – further illustrates the diverse concerns and priorities within Singaporean society. While some focus on emotional fulfillment and romantic gestures, others are grappling with the fundamental challenges of economic survival.

This duality underscores the complex social and economic landscape of Singapore, where individuals navigate a range of pressures and expectations





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