Singapore Man Outsmarts 'CID Police' Scammer in Google Meet Call

A Singaporean man successfully evaded a scam attempt after receiving a fraudulent video call from someone impersonating a police officer. He shared his experience online to raise awareness about increasingly sophisticated scam tactics.

A Singapore an man recently experienced a sophisticated scam attempt involving a fraudulent video call impersonating officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The incident, detailed in a Facebook post by user Sunny Toh, highlights the increasing ingenuity of scammers and serves as a crucial reminder for the public to remain vigilant.

The scam began with an incoming Google Meet call displaying the Singapore Police Force logo as the caller's profile picture. The caller, identifying himself as 'Michael from Singapore CID police', falsely claimed that the man's bank account was being used to illicitly transfer $1,000. He asserted that a 'verification' process was necessary to halt the unauthorized transaction and even questioned whether the account had already been compromised.

The man, recognizing the hallmarks of a scam, astutely decided to play along, skillfully turning the situation to his advantage. When 'Michael' requested visual confirmation of his bank card via a video feed, the man cleverly responded that his card was already stolen and therefore unavailable. This unexpected response visibly frustrated the scammer, who attempted to pressure the man into cooperating by warning of potential financial loss.

The fraudster then tried a different tactic, attempting to confirm specific bank details by stating that their 'system' indicated the affected account was with DBS bank. Throughout the interaction, the scammer maintained the facade of a legitimate police officer, complete with a visible police uniform and cap against a blue backdrop, attempting to instill a sense of urgency and authority. The call was eventually terminated after approximately one minute of the man skillfully stringing the scammer along.

This incident closely mirrors recent police advisories regarding Google Meet video call scams, emphasizing the importance of public awareness and proactive measures. The man’s experience underscores the fact that scammers are becoming increasingly adept at mimicking official channels and employing convincing tactics. Google has responded by highlighting the availability of settings within Google Meet, such as the 'Only contacts can call me' option, which can help filter out unsolicited calls.

They also encourage users to actively report suspicious activity and spam directly through the platform, contributing to the ongoing effort to improve scam detection and prevention systems. The Singapore Police Force consistently advises the public that legitimate government officials will never request sensitive information like bank details or money transfers over the phone, nor will they ask individuals to transfer calls or install applications from unofficial sources.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call should immediately inform the authorities, family, or friends, and report any fraudulent transactions to their bank without delay. This case serves as a potent reminder to exercise caution and skepticism when receiving unexpected communications, particularly those requesting personal or financial information





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