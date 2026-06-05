Singapore Man Sentenced to 32 Weeks in Jail for Orchestrating Over 70 Traffic Accidents

A man in Singapore has been sentenced to 32 weeks in jail and fined $6,000 for orchestrating over 70 traffic accidents between 2019 and 2024 to get private cash settlements from innocent drivers.

A man in Singapore has been sentenced to 32 weeks in jail and fined $6,000 for orchestrating over 70 traffic accidents between 2019 and 2024 to get private cash settlements from innocent drivers.

Danial Ali Liaqat Ali, 28, will also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for 48 months after his release from prison. He pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including cheating, dangerous driving and inconsiderate driving. Danial would drive dangerously close to other vehicles, deliberately failing to brake or accelerating into them to cause a side-swipe collision. Following each incident, he would approach the drivers and demand a private cash settlement of between $180 and $1,500 from the drivers.

In one incident, Danial followed a car and requested that the driver stop along the road, claiming the driver's car had collided into his and demanding a private cash settlement of $180 to pay for damages. The driver paid Danial the amount. Danial used a similar modus operandi the next day on another driver along Sims Avenue, and asked the driver, Tay, for $300, which he paid.

Besides the staged accidents, Danial had failed to report 29 traffic accidents to the police. These occurred between March 31, 2023, and Jan 2, 2024. Danial also cheated his employer while working at bakery-cafe Cedele as an assistant outlet manager. He accumulated 70,000 membership points between Oct 18 and Oct 27, 2023, and redeemed a $100 cash voucher from Cedele.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor noted several aggravating factors for Danial's road traffic offences, such as the sheer danger he posed to other vehicles. He said: 'The accused was in essence turning the road into a private minefield. It was fortuitous that none of the drivers fell to any serious or fatal injury.





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Singapore Traffic Accidents Danial Ali Liaqat Ali Jail Sentence Private Cash Settlements

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