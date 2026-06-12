Singapore Manager Faces Backlash for Questioning Employee's 14-Day Hospitalisation Leave

A Singapore manager is being criticized online after an employee shared that the manager seemed unhappy about the employee taking 14 days of hospitalisation leave for a laparoscopic appendectomy. The employee's doctor recommended two weeks of rest, but the manager suggested working from home after a few days, implying the leave might be unnecessary. The incident, discussed on Reddit, has drawn comments condemning the manager's lack of empathy and reminding readers of employees' legal right to hospitalisation leave. Singapore's Ministry of Manpower outlines clear entitlements based on length of service, and HR professionals advise against working during medical leave. This case underscores ongoing concerns about workplace pressure and the need for respecting medical advice.

Singapore an employees are speaking out against managerial pressure to work while on medical leave after a Reddit post detailed an employee's experience with a manager who seemed unsupportive of a recommended 14-day hospitalisation leave following a laparoscopic appendectomy.

The employee described having persistent stomach pain and receiving medical advice for surgery, with a doctor's note for two weeks of rest. When the employee informed the manager, the manager questioned whether working from home after a few days would be possible, implying the leave might be an attempt to avoid work over a minor procedure. The manager also previously pressed for updates on a non-urgent task during a COVID-related leave.

Online commentators heavily criticized the manager, emphasizing that hospitalisation leave is a legal entitlement and that employees should prioritize recovery without guilt. Experts and HR professionals reinforced that working during approved medical leave is prohibited and that employees should not feel pressured. The incident highlights broader concerns about workplace culture, employee rights, and the importance of trusting medical advice.

Under Singapore's Employment Act, eligible employees who have served at least three months are entitled to paid hospitalisation leave, with 15 days for those with three months of service, scaling up to 60 days for six months of service. The post has sparked discussions about the need for better managerial training and stricter enforcement of labor standards to protect worker well-being





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Singapore Hospitalisation Leave Manager Reddit Appendectomy Employee Rights Ministry Of Manpower Employment Act Workplace Culture Medical Leave HR Employee Well-Being

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