Singapore Requires 40 Percent Emissions Cut for Sustainable Jet Fuel

Singapore will buy only sustainable aviation fuel that cuts lifecycle emissions by at least 40 percent, with its first tender due by mid-December and a green levy starting January 2027.

Singapore will purchase only sustainable aviation fuel that reduces lifecycle emissions by at least 40 percent compared with traditional jet fuel. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Sustainable Aviation Fuel Company announced the requirement on Nov 5.

The rule is intended to ensure that the city-state's push for greener jet fuel delivers meaningful emissions cuts. Daniel Ng, chief sustainability officer of CAAS, called the 40 percent reduction a modest starting point. He said it still sends a strong signal about Singapore's decarbonization commitment. The threshold is benchmarked against standards in other jurisdictions.

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It is set well above the minimum 10 percent reduction required under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, or CORSIA, managed by the International Civil Aviation Organization. Singapore also requires its purchased sustainable fuel to be eligible under CORSIA. CAAS and SAFCo shared the criteria with 15 potential green jet fuel suppliers and producers before the first tender. SAFCo, a wholly owned subsidiary of CAAS, will call that tender by mid-December.

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First Sustainable Fuel Tender

The initial order is expected to range between 20 and 30 kilotonnes. Delivery of the fuel in blended form will start from June 2027. The company was set up to buy and manage a supply of sustainable aviation fuel for Singapore's air hub. Singapore aims to have sustainable fuel make up 1 percent of all jet fuel used at Changi and Seletar airports in 2027.

The long-term goal is to raise that share to between 3 and 5 percent by 2030. Sustainable aviation fuel is generally made from waste materials such as used cooking oil. It is currently considerably more expensive than conventional jet fuel, making widespread adoption challenging. To support airline use of sustainable aviation fuel, Singapore will implement a green jet fuel levy.

Green Jet Fuel Levy

The levy applies from Jan 1, 2027, on passengers departing Singapore on tickets bought from Oct 1, 2026. Economy and premium economy passengers will pay between 1 dollar and 10 dollars and 40 cents. Business and first class passengers will pay between 4 dollars and 41 dollars and 60 cents. Revenue from the levy will be ring-fenced to purchase sustainable aviation fuel.

About 20 sustainable aviation fuel suppliers have engaged with the authority ahead of SAFCo's procurement exercise, said Tan Seow Hui, chief executive of SAFCo. She told The Straits Times on Nov 4 that there is strong interest in supplying Singapore. Tan said there is sufficient supply available to meet the 1 percent target for 2027, provided prices remain favorable. The amount of fuel eventually purchased will depend on the prices suppliers offer.

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Tan said the priority is to secure the most attractive prices so the levy collected from air travelers can buy as much greener fuel as possible. If prices are favorable, Singapore could exceed its 1 percent target. But if prices are higher than expected, Tan said, we will have to adjust accordingly. The first tender for 20 to 30 kilotonnes will let SAFCo assess market response and decide on subsequent procurement as volumes ramp up.

Supplier Selection Criteria

SAFCo will assess tender bids based on price competitiveness, supply chain resilience, delivery certainty, sustainability documentation capabilities, and the ability to support Singapore's green jet fuel ecosystem development. More tenders will be called later, CAAS and SAFCo said. The government views this phased approach as essential for stabilizing the emerging market for sustainable aviation fuels. The initial purchases will serve as a market assessment to guide future procurement.

The 40 percent emissions reduction standard is designed to ensure that adopting greener fuels produces tangible environmental benefits rather than symbolic gestures. By setting the bar above global minimums, Singapore aims to drive innovation in green fuel technologies while maintaining alignment with international aviation standards. The criteria were shared with suppliers ahead of the first tender to prepare the procurement exercise. The first order and delivery schedule are set, with blended fuel deliveries beginning in June 2027.