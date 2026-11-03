Singapore Employers Must Bear Haze Work Suspension Costs Without Salary Deductions

Employers in Singapore must bear the cost of short-term haze work suspensions and cannot deduct salaries or leave, while platform delivery workers get added protections, ministers told Parliament.

Employers in Singapore must bear the cost of any short-term or ad hoc work suspension s caused by the haze, and they must not make deductions from workers salaries or leave entitlements.

Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said this in Parliament on Nov 3. Only if business operations are suspended for prolonged periods should employers discuss appropriate arrangements with the union and their employees, he added. Dinesh was responding to questions filed by MPs about the impact of the haze on vulnerable workers, including those who work outdoors, and the protections available to them. Platform delivery workers were among those highlighted.

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Platform Delivery Worker Income Concerns

Charlene Chen, MP for Tampines GRC, asked if the Ministry of Manpower would assess the impact of the haze on the earnings and health of such workers, who may have had to minimise their time on the roads in line with health advisories. She also asked if the ministry would consider protecting their incomes or providing other forms of support.

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In response, Minister of State for Manpower Foo Cexiang said MOM has advised platform operators and delivery workers on measures they should adopt during the haze. These include operators sending reminders to workers to rest and stay hydrated. Foo added that operators should also not penalise workers if they take more time to complete deliveries during this period, whether by reducing incentives, withholding job allocations, or deducting pay.

Platform delivery workers facing financial difficulties because of reduced deliveries are advised to approach Social Service Offices for assistance, said Foo, who noted that protecting these workers health and safety is paramount. Rather than prescribing directions tailored to different sectors, Dinesh said MOM guidelines regarding the haze apply to all sectors. He said employers should adjust outdoor work activities throughout the day based on the 1-hour PM2.5 air quality readings.

Haze Protective Measures Inspections

The PSI forecast should be used to plan outdoor work for the following day. Employers are free to adopt additional measures that are specific to their needs, Dinesh added. He said: MOM will continue to check employers haze protective measures during worksite inspections, including whether they have taken into account the changing air quality. Similarly, contractors providing outdoor services must comply with MOM advisories to keep their workers safe from the health risks posed by the haze, he said.

Responding to labour MP Wan Rizal of Jalan Besar GRC, Dinesh acknowledged that complying with these directives may result in contractors having higher operating costs, as well as facing challenges in meeting contractual requirements. In light of this, he called for understanding and flexibility on the part of those procuring services.

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He also cited a tripartite advisory which already states that service buyers should allow for reasonable changes to bid prices if they can be justified, such as in the case of unforeseeable circumstances leading to higher operating costs. The government expects all procurement parties to exercise flexibility and acknowledge the additional costs incurred due to mandatory safety pauses. This approach balances worker protection with the economic realities of service delivery during environmental emergencies.

Safety Standards And Air Quality Checks

Employers retain the freedom to adopt additional measures specific to their operational needs, provided they meet the baseline safety standards. The Ministry will continue to inspect worksites to ensure employers are checking protective measures and accounting for changing air quality. For workers who must minimise time on the roads due to health advisories, the measures aim to protect both their health and earnings.

The Ministry of Manpower said it will continue to monitor the situation and work with tripartite partners to ensure workers are protected during haze periods. Employers and contractors are reminded to comply with all advisories and to prioritize worker safety as the haze situation evolves. Singapore will also work with ASEAN members to establish a haze centre and tackle the root causes of haze, as indicated by Grace Fu.