Singapore Manufacturers Shifting to Malaysia Amid Global Pressures

Singapore manufacturers are shifting their operations to Malaysia, citing rising costs and generous tax incentives as key factors. This trend is not new, but it is accelerating amid global pressures.

Moving operations to Johor makes strong commercial sense: Analysts say Singapore manufacturers shifting to Malaysia is not new but accelerating. Rising costs triggered by the Middle East conflict, as well as generous tax incentives tied to the Johor- Singapore Special Economic Zone, are influencing company decisions on where they want to produce goods.

According to Singapore Manufacturing Federation president Lennon Tan, the trend of Singapore firms shifting manufacturing to Malaysia is part of "Singapore companies right-sizing their geography" and is "not a vote of no-confidence in Singapore.

" The trend is accelerating amid global pressures, with companies no longer needing to produce goods in the same place where they sell them. For example, Gardenia's perishable bread can be produced in Johor at a lower cost while still delivering fresh products into Singapore every day.

However, experts warn that the influx of companies across the Causeway could intensify competition for labour, industrial land, and other limited resources there. Shifting too much production there would risk "weakening" the "Made in Singapore" identity over time, People's Action Party's Government Parliamentary Committee for Finance, and Trade and Industry Saktiandi Supaat told.

The trend of Singapore firms shifting manufacturing to Malaysia is part of "Singapore companies right-sizing their geography" and is "not a vote of no-confidence in Singapore," as companies no longer need to produce goods in the same place where they sell them. The trend is accelerating amid global pressures, with companies no longer needing to produce goods in the same place where they sell them.

For example, Gardenia's perishable bread can be produced in Johor at a lower cost while still delivering fresh products into Singapore every day. However, experts warn that the influx of companies across the Causeway could intensify competition for labour, industrial land, and other limited resources there. Shifting too much production there would risk "weakening" the "Made in Singapore" identity over time, People's Action Party's Government Parliamentary Committee for Finance, and Trade and Industry Saktiandi Supaat told





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Singapore Companies Shift Manufacturing to Johor as Regional Supply Chains RealignSingapore firms like Gardenia, Yeo's and APB Singapore are moving production to Malaysia's Johor, driven by cost savings and special tax incentives. While boosting investment in Johor, this trend may intensify competition for labor and industrial land. Analysts see it as a strategic restructuring, not a vote of no confidence in Singapore.

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