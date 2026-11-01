Singapore Married Couple Renting To Avoid High Resale Flat Costs

A Singaporean couple chooses renting over buying resale flats to save money while waiting for their BTO flat. The article explores the costs and future Build-to-Rent options in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Married couple Henry Tay and Sarah Tong have chosen to rent their home while waiting for their Build-To-Order flat, a decision driven by the prohibitive cost of buying resale properties in the current market. They married in May 2024 with the goal of living independently as soon as possible. However, their designated BTO flat in Tanah Merah is not expected to be completed for approximately three years. Rather than waiting or living with family, they opted for the rental market despite it consuming a significant portion of their income. This strategy highlights a growing trend among young Singaporeans seeking immediate housing independence.

High Costs Of Private Renting In Singapore

For Tay, aged thirty-six and working as a freelance photographer, and Tong, aged thirty-two as a civil servant, personal space and proximity to their workplaces were the primary motivators for renting. Their housing situation has shifted between two different rentals over the last two years. First, they lived in a one-bedroom unit within the Bright Hill condominium area. Subsequently, they moved to a three-room flat located in Ang Mo Kio. The monthly rent for these accommodations ranged between two thousand two hundred and two thousand five hundred dollars. This expense represents roughly twenty-five percent of their combined take-home pay. Such a high percentage underscores the financial strain that renting places on young households.

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In land-scarce Singapore, renting is frequently viewed as an expensive and unrewarding option compared to property ownership. Owning a home is seen as a way to build equity through rising property values. Yet, for Tay and Tong, the flexibility and immediate independence provided by renting outweighed the long-term financial benefits of ownership. They prioritized quality of life and convenience over asset accumulation at this stage of their marriage. This perspective is shared by many other young couples who face long waiting periods for public housing. The decision to rent is often a pragmatic compromise between desire for space and financial reality.

Financial Pressures And Rental Expenses

The financial burden of renting for Tay and Tong is substantial and extends beyond just monthly payments. They estimate that the cost of renting could reach one hundred thousand dollars over the three-year waiting period for their BTO flat. This figure does not include the additional costs associated with setting up each new home. Expenses such as furnishing their rental units, paying house-moving fees, and covering utility bills add to the total outlay. These recurring costs create a significant pressure on their household budget. To manage these expenses, they have made lifestyle adjustments, including cutting down on travel and eating out less frequently.

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Despite these costs, they calculated that renting remains cheaper than purchasing a resale flat in a desirable location. In some parts of Singapore, resale flats can cost as much as one million dollars. The price difference is stark when compared to their BTO flat, which cost five hundred and seventy thousand dollars. By choosing to rent, they avoid the massive capital outlay required for resale properties. However, this choice does mean they are not building equity in the same way homeowners do. The strategy is a short-term financial maneuver rather than a long-term wealth-building plan. It allows them to live comfortably now without the debt associated with expensive resale purchases.

Government Exploring Build-To-Rent Models

Recognizing the demands of changing housing preferences, the Singapore government is exploring new housing models. These include Build-To-Rent schemes, co-living arrangements, and long-stay serviced apartments. A Ministry of National Development spokesman stated that while home ownership remains a key tenet of national housing policy, there is clear demand for flexible rental options. This demand comes from younger Singaporeans wishing to live independently before buying, as well as foreign workers and students. The government acknowledges that some citizens want their own private space and cannot wait years for a BTO flat.

Sociologist Tan Ern Ser from the Institute of Policy Studies noted that while most Singaporeans prefer ownership, Build-To-Rent could serve as an interim pathway. It allows individuals to live independently while saving for a future purchase. However, affordability is a critical factor. Living with parents remains a significantly cheaper alternative to renting. The government aims to provide options that are accessible to those who cannot afford resale flats but need private space. This approach balances the national goal of homeownership with the practical needs of modern renters.

Market Trends And Rental Price Data

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real estate experts emphasize that for Build-To-Rent models to succeed, they must offer a clear advantage over traditional rentals. Eugene Lim, a key executive officer at property agency ERA Singapore, suggested that discounts on median monthly condominium rents could make such models more attractive. He proposed that a public-private partnership similar to the co-living pilot under the SG Youth Plan could be effective. That pilot offered units priced at thirty percent below market rates and attracted over six hundred interested applicants aged twenty-one to thirty-five. Such models demonstrate that younger demographics are actively seeking affordable private housing solutions.

Rental markets in Singapore have shown volatility, with prices affected by various policy measures. Between September twenty-twenty-two and July twenty-twenty-six, a fifteen-month wait-out period for private homeowners buying resale flats was in effect. This policy influenced market dynamics. In twenty-twenty-three and twenty-twenty-four, residential rents increased sharply. Data from the first eight months of twenty-twenty-six shows the median monthly rent for non-landed residential properties was five dollars and twenty-four cents per square foot. Rents were highest in the core central region at five dollars and ninety-two cents per square foot. City fringe areas stood at five dollars and fifty-seven cents per square foot, while suburbs were at four dollars and fifty-eight cents per square foot.

Long Term Housing Preferences In Singapore

Observers agree that Build-To-Rent models will not replace home ownership as the dominant housing strategy. Home ownership has been described by former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in twenty-eighteen as a key national policy to give every citizen a stake in the country. Sociologist Chua Beng Huat from the National University of Singapore noted that renting is often transitory. Most renters plan to move up the housing ladder and buy a flat when their financial circumstances improve. For now, couples like Tay and Tong represent a bridge between temporary rental living and permanent ownership. Their story illustrates the complex trade-offs young Singaporeans face in the current housing landscape.

The journey toward homeownership in Singapore is becoming increasingly nuanced. Young couples must navigate high resale prices, long waiting times for public housing, and the financial risks of renting. The government is responding by testing new housing paradigms that offer more flexibility. Whether through Build-To-Rent projects or enhanced co-living spaces, the goal is to provide accessible options. These initiatives aim to support younger generations who are eager to establish independent households. The case of Tay and Tong reflects a broader societal shift in how housing needs are perceived and met in a high-cost urban environment.