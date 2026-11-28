Singapore's median gross monthly income for full-time residents rose to S$6,021 in 2026, yet real wage growth slowed to 2.2%. Meanwhile, unemployment among non-PMETs increased to 3.5% as the labor market cooled.

The Ministry of Manpower in Singapore released its annual Labour Force in Singapore Advance Release for 2026 on November 27, presenting a complex picture of an economy where wages are rising but job market security is becoming more fragile. The data reveals that while the median gross monthly income of full-time employed residents reached S$6,021 in 2026, the rate of growth has significantly decelerated compared to the previous year. This moderation in wage increases coincides with a notable uptick in unemployment among non-professional, managerial, executive, and technician workers, highlighting a divergence in how different segments of the workforce are faring. The findings indicate a labor market that is maintaining stability overall but is characterized by heightened caution from employers and varying levels of financial resilience across income brackets.

Slowing Real Wage Growth and Inflation Impact

The median gross monthly income for full-time employed residents climbed from S$5,775 in 2025 to S$6,021 in 2026, marking a nominal increase that appears positive on the surface. However, when adjusted for inflation, the real median income growth slowed to 2.2%, a sharp decline from the 4.1% growth rate recorded in 2025. This deceleration underscores the eroding purchasing power for many workers, as the faster pace of inflation offset a significant portion of their nominal salary gains. The Ministry of Manpower attributed this slowdown primarily to more cautious wage increase strategies adopted by employers in response to economic uncertainties, alongside persistent inflationary pressures that have reduced the real value of earnings. Despite this recent moderation, it is important to note that lower-wage workers have historically demonstrated stronger real income growth than median earners over the past five and ten years, suggesting that recent gains for lower-income groups still hold some long-term resilience despite the current cooling trend.

Also read Singapore Labour Force Participation Falls to 67.8% in 2026 as Job Mobility Drops to 5.7%

Rising Unemployment Among Non-PMET Workers

A significant shift in the labor market dynamics is evident in the unemployment rates for non-professional, managerial, executive, and technician (non-PMET) residents, which increased from 2.8% in 2025 to 3.5% in 2026. This rise stands in contrast to the unemployment rate for PMETs, which remained broadly stable at 2.7%, indicating that the pressure on the labor market is disproportionately affecting lower-skilled or non-specialized roles. The Ministry of Manpower identified that workers aged 50 and above were the primary drivers of this increase, with particular challenges facing those in their 50s who are struggling to return to employment. This demographic group has historically faced hurdles in adapting to changing job requirements and technological advancements, leading to a higher likelihood of prolonged unemployment. The data suggests that age-related barriers to re-employment are intensifying, creating a bottleneck for mid-career workers who are seeking to transition between jobs or re-enter the workforce after a gap. The stagnation in PMET unemployment rates further highlights a bifurcation in the labor market, where specialized skills continue to command job security while generalist or lower-skilled roles face heightened competition and reduced hiring.

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Declining Job Switching and Hiring Activity

Labor mobility has decreased significantly, with the rate of job switching among workers falling from 6.2% in 2025 to 5.7% in 2026. This decline in job-switching activity reflects softer hiring conditions and a more cautious approach by both employers and employees, as fewer individuals are willing or able to move between positions. The reduced turnover suggests that companies are retaining existing staff rather than expanding their workforces, a trend often associated with economic caution or restructuring. Despite this slowdown in mobility, permanent employment remains the dominant form of engagement, covering 91% of all resident employees. This high proportion of permanent roles indicates that while hiring is slower, the nature of employment for those who do secure jobs remains stable. The combination of reduced job switching and persistent permanent employment rates points to a labor market that is contracting in terms of flow but maintaining a solid core of established employment relationships. This environment makes career advancement more difficult for workers who rely on changing jobs to achieve salary increases or professional growth, as the avenues for lateral or vertical movement have narrowed.

Government Support Schemes and Future Outlook

In response to these challenges, the Ministry of Manpower is leveraging existing support frameworks to assist affected workers, including Career Health SG, SkillsFuture programmes, and the Workfare Skills Support scheme. Eligible involuntarily unemployed workers can access up to S$6,000 over a six-month period through the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme, designed to cushion the financial impact of job loss and encourage retraining. These initiatives aim to mitigate the risks associated with the current labor market tightness by providing financial stability and upskilling opportunities. However, the broader implication of these figures is that wage growth alone is insufficient to address the structural challenges facing non-PMETs and older workers. The data suggests that fair opportunities for advancement and easier pathways to change jobs are critical components of a healthy labor market, especially as job switching becomes more difficult. As the economy navigates this period of cautious growth, the focus will likely shift towards enhancing employability and supporting sectors that can absorb the growing number of workers seeking employment in a constrained market.