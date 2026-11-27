Median incomes for full-time Singaporean workers reached S$6,021 in 2026. Real wage growth slowed to 2.2 per cent as the Ministry of Manpower cited cautious hiring and higher inflation rates across the labour market.

Real incomes for full-time employed Singaporeans and permanent residents grew at a slower pace in 2026, according to advance statistics released by the Ministry of Manpower on Friday, November 27. The Ministry of Manpower reported that median real income growth moderated to 2.2 per cent from 4.1 per cent the previous year, reflecting a tightening economic environment.

Median Real Incomes And Wage Growth Trends

The median gross monthly income for full-time workers rose from S$5,775 in 2025 to S$6,021 in 2026. This nominal increase represents a deceleration in growth rate, which eased from 5 per cent in the prior year to 4.3 per cent. The Ministry of Manpower attributed this moderation partly to more cautious wage increases by employers and higher inflationary pressures affecting household purchasing power.

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Lower-wage workers at the 20th percentile experienced similar slowdowns, with nominal gross monthly income increasing from S$3,164 to S$3,270. Their nominal income growth rate fell from 4.6 per cent to 3.4 per cent. Despite the deceleration, the Ministry of Manpower noted that real income growth for these lower-wage workers continues to outpace that of the median over both recent five-year and ten-year periods.

Unemployment Rates And Sector-Specific Challenges

Unemployment among non-professional, managerial, executive, and technician roles increased to 3.5 per cent from 2.8 per cent last year. The Ministry of Manpower explained that this rise stems from softer hiring conditions in certain sectors and specific difficulties faced by older non-professional workers in the job market.

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Conversely, unemployment among professional, managerial, executive, and technician roles remained stable at 2.7 per cent, closely mirroring the 2.8 per cent rate recorded in 2025. The broader rise in joblessness for non-professionals is often influenced by higher turnover in sales and service roles. The Ministry of Manpower indicated that this is unlikely to become a long-term issue, as long-term unemployment rates for both groups only edged up slightly to 0.7 per cent, which remains close to historical averages.

Impact On Older Workers And Hiring Sentiment

The increase in long-term unemployment was primarily driven by resident workers aged 50 and over, particularly those in their fifties. The Ministry of Manpower stated that this reflects a general increase in retrenchments among this demographic and the continued challenges they face when re-entering employment after job loss.

Forward-looking indicators reveal that firms remain cautious about expanding their headcount. In September, the proportion of companies intending to hire in the next three months and those planning to raise wages remained below levels seen in July. This cautious sentiment was further evidenced by a decrease in job mobility, with fewer residents changing jobs, dropping from 6.2 per cent in 2025 to 5.7 per cent in 2026.

Employment Quality And Labour Force Dynamics

Despite softer labour demand, employment quality remained largely unaffected. Permanent employment continues to be the standard, covering 91 per cent of employed resident workers. This figure is consistent with last year's record high of 90.8 per cent, while 7.1 per cent were on fixed-term contracts and 2 per cent on casual or on-call arrangements.

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A notable shift occurred among younger employees under 30, especially those aged 15 to 24 who often hold short-term internships. However, 80.4 per cent of this younger demographic held permanent positions in 2026. The Ministry of Manpower noted seven in ten job changers saw real income rises. The overall labour force participation rate for residents aged 15 and over fell slightly to 67.8 per cent, a trend driven by an ageing population.