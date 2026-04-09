Singapore Minister Challenges Bloomberg in Defamation Trial Over Property Article

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam faces cross-examination in a defamation trial against Bloomberg, contesting the government's correction direction regarding an article on Good Class Bungalow transactions. The defense focuses on the absence of verbatim false statements in the published article, scrutinizing the interpretation of the article and its alleged defamatory implications.

The defamation trial involving Singapore 's Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Bloomberg continues, with the defense challenging the government's correction direction regarding a December 2024 news article. The article, concerning Good Class Bungalows (GCBs), prompted a Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act ( POFMA ) order, which Bloomberg did not initially contest. During cross-examination, Senior Counsel Sreenivasan Narayanan questioned Mr.

Shanmugam on the specific instances of false statements, pointing out that the government's cited falsehoods were not present verbatim in the published article. The minister had previously described the article as 'completely false,' alleging it omitted details of Singapore's stringent checks against money laundering in property transactions. The trial centers on allegations of defamation, with Mr. Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng suing Bloomberg and reporter Low De Wei over the article's implications regarding their GCB transactions. \The central issue revolves around the interpretation of the article's portrayal of GCB transactions and whether it falsely suggested that the ministers had taken advantage of a lack of transparency or checks and balances. The article mentioned Mr. Shanmugam's sale of his Astrid Hill GCB and Dr. Tan's purchase of a Brizay Park GCB. Mr. Shanmugam testified that he believed he was targeted by the article, citing internal Bloomberg emails indicating reporters' early interest in his property transaction. The defense argued that the minister was informed about the inclusion of his transaction in the article early on and that early drafts did not even mention his name. Mr. Sreenivasan focused on specific paragraphs of the article, asking Mr. Shanmugam to pinpoint the 'false statements' of fact, according to a Factually article associated with the POFMA order. These included statements about the lack of publicly available government records for GCB sales without caveats and the government's unawareness of ultimate beneficial owners, all of which Mr. Sreenivasan highlighted were not explicitly present in the published article. \The cross-examination also explored Mr. Shanmugam's knowledge of the POFMA order before its issuance and the similarities between his letter of demand for the defamation suit and the Factually article. Mr. Shanmugam clarified that he had recused himself from any government decisions on the POFMA order, dismissing the suggestion of collusion. Regarding the similarities in viewpoint, Mr. Shanmugam stated that many readers would have reached the same conclusion upon reading the article. He explained his rigorous criteria for initiating legal action, which included his assessment of the legal merits and subsequent confirmation from his solicitor, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, that the case was strong. The trial underscores the complexities of defamation law, the interpretation of news articles, and the importance of precise language in reporting. The case highlights the potential for disagreement between the government and media outlets concerning factual accuracy and the implications of financial transactions





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Defamation Singapore Bloomberg K Shanmugam Good Class Bungalows POFMA Property Trial

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