Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How clarifies the situation surrounding TB screening in Bedok, assuring the public that the risk is low and encouraging support for local businesses at 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market.

Singapore an Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How addressed public concerns regarding a recent tuberculosis (TB) investigation in the Bedok area, actively encouraging residents and visitors to continue patronizing local businesses, particularly those at 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market.

The clarification came after the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) announced screening would be conducted for tenants and workers at 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market, Heartbeat@Bedok, and Singapore Pools Bedok, prompting some public apprehension. Mr. Tan, who represents East Coast as a Member of Parliament since 2020 and holds portfolios in Health, Digital Development, and Information, used a video posted on Instagram to dispel misinformation and reassure the community.

He emphasized that the 13 identified TB cases were not a sudden outbreak but were detected over a period of three years, from January 2023 to February 2026, and involved individuals residing in various parts of Singapore, not exclusively Bedok. These individuals had visited the Bedok area, including Heartbeat Centre and the hawker centre, leading to the precautionary screening measures.

Mr. Tan personally demonstrated his support by purchasing food from the market for his family, highlighting the impact the situation had on local hawkers. He shared accounts from vendors who had prepared food throughout the day only to be forced to discard it due to a significant drop in customers. This prompted his direct appeal for public support to help these businesses recover.

He specifically addressed the common misconception that TB is easily transmitted through casual contact, such as sharing a meal or engaging in conversation. He explained that prolonged exposure is required for transmission, assuring people that visiting the market for a meal or interacting with hawkers poses no significant risk.

He reiterated that daily routines could continue as usual and encouraged those nearby to visit and support the local food stalls, emphasizing that their usual favorite meals and beverages were still available. The Minister’s message aimed to alleviate fears and restore confidence in the safety of the area, emphasizing the importance of community support during this time. The situation arose from investigations revealing three clusters of genetically similar TB cases.

The CDA’s decision to conduct screening was a proactive measure to identify and address any potential spread, but it inadvertently led to a decline in business for some hawkers. Mr. Tan’s intervention was a direct response to this unintended consequence, aiming to mitigate the economic impact on local businesses while reinforcing public health safety. He acknowledged the misunderstanding that had caused the decrease in customers and underscored the importance of relying on accurate information from official sources.

His Instagram post included a caption reiterating that most daily activities could proceed normally and inviting people to continue enjoying the amenities and food offerings in Bedok. The Minister’s actions demonstrate a commitment to both public health and the economic well-being of his constituents, seeking to balance necessary precautions with the need to support local businesses and maintain a sense of normalcy within the community.

He actively promoted the idea that supporting local businesses is a way to show solidarity and help them overcome the temporary setback caused by the public’s initial reaction to the TB investigation





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Tan Kiat How Bedok Tuberculosis TB Hawkers Singapore Health 216 Bedok Food Centre Heartbeat@Bedok Singapore Pools Public Health Community Support

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