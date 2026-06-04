Singapore Minister Faces Backlash Over Comments on Job Protection and AI

Acting Minister David Neo's remarks against protecting every job amid AI adoption spark online criticism, with netizens questioning his understanding of worker struggles given his military background and high salary.

SINGAPORE: Yet another newly minted People’s Action Party (PAP) minister has found himself at the centre of online criticism after comments he made about jobs and employment sparked accusations that he is out of touch with the realities faced by ordinary Singaporean workers.

The latest minister to draw fire is Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, who recently said that it would be a “disservice” to protect every job as Singapore navigates the impact of artificial intelligence and rapid technological change. Mr Neo, who also serves as co-chair of the Government’s Economic Strategy Review (ESR) committee on human capital, made the remarks in an interview while discussing how Singapore should respond to technological disruptions and the changing nature of work.

According to Mr Neo, Singapore cannot afford to slow the adoption of AI simply to preserve existing jobs, as doing so would weaken the country’s competitiveness and risk driving businesses elsewhere. He stated, “We want to protect every worker, but we don’t want to do that through protecting every job. If we were to just protect jobs in the short term, we will be doing our workers a disservice in the long term.

Because if we are not competitive, then (businesses) will move out of Singapore. ” He added that countries that fail to adapt could lose industries and investments to more competitive economies. Instead of preserving jobs indefinitely, he argued that Singapore should focus on helping workers reskill and upskill while strengthening support for career transitions.

“A good job is not just a job that offers a good paycheck,” he said. “A good job should be one that offers good dignity, stability, as well as social mobility. ” The ESR has therefore emphasised expanding the range of quality jobs available across the economy for workers at different stages of their careers.

“Ultimately, that is going to be what provides good jobs, not just today but tomorrow for all our workers. ” However, the comments were met with a wave of criticism online, with many Singaporeans questioning whether Mr Neo is in a position to understand the anxieties faced by workers worried about layoffs and unemployment. Mr Neo enlisted in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) at the age of 19 and spent his entire professional career in the military before entering politics.

During his military career, he held several senior appointments and obtained degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University under Government scholarship. In March 2025, he resigned from the SAF. Days later, he was spotted at a PAP walkabout in Tampines GRC alongside Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli. He was subsequently introduced as a PAP candidate for the 2025 General Election and entered Parliament as part of Mr Masagos’ team.

As a minister, Mr Neo is now part of a political leadership that receives some of the highest salaries among elected office holders globally. One netizen wrote: “A paper general will never understand the pain of losing a job because he has never had to live through it himself. Every morning, unemployed Singaporeans wake up to the same harsh reality: no job, no certainty, and no clear answers.

They face the stress of supporting their families, paying their bills, and wondering when their next opportunity will come. While some people discuss unemployment as a statistic or policy issue, those affected are living it every single day. Until you have experienced that struggle firsthand, it is difficult to truly appreciate the fear, frustration, and helplessness that many job seekers endure.

” Another commenter sarcastically suggested that ministers should volunteer for token salaries if they believed pay was not the most important aspect of work, saying, “Volunteer at $1 paycheck lah. Since they are already millionaires or multi-millionaires, serve the country with your passion loh… Just do it. ” Others compared Mr Neo’s remarks to previous controversies involving ministers commenting on issues that critics felt they lacked personal experience with.

“First was a Minister who does not live in an HDB advising about small spaces, then another minister not married to advise on fertility and family planning measures, a minister with no medical knowledge as health minister, and now this bozo of a clown to talk about protecting jobs. We really have incompetent ministers who are not even on the ground level to take charge of our livelihoods.

All of them are living in castles in the air to understand the plight of common folks. ” Several netizens also focused on the contrast between ministerial salaries and Mr Neo’s remarks about good jobs being about more than pay. One commenter said: “So long as the people feel that the appointment holders are paid too high and not helpful (contributing), whatever they said would not be well taken.

” The controversy highlights a growing disconnect between Singapore’s political elite and the lived experiences of ordinary citizens. As the government pushes forward with policies to embrace AI and automation, the challenge remains to convince a skeptical public that their livelihoods are being prioritised. Mr Neo and the PAP will need to address these concerns through concrete actions, such as robust retraining programmes and social safety nets, rather than relying on rhetoric alone.

The debate also raises questions about the composition of the cabinet: whether ministers from diverse backgrounds, particularly those who have worked in the private sector or faced unemployment themselves, might better resonate with the anxieties of the workforce. For now, the episode serves as a reminder that in a rapidly changing economy, trust is built not just on sound policy, but on empathy and a genuine understanding of the struggles that people face





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