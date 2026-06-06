Singapore Minister Warns Against Harmful Narratives Targeting Multicultural Harmony

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo urges Singaporeans to safeguard social cohesion and not share problematic posts targeting the Indian community, emphasizing that such content originates from foreign sources and aims to undermine national unity.

Singapore 's social cohesion has been meticulously built over decades through deliberate efforts in public policy, education, and community engagement. This precious fabric of unity is not something to be taken for granted, as it can be easily frayed by divisive narratives and misinformation.

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo emphasized this point on Saturday (Jun 6) while addressing concerns about problematic videos circulating online that target the Indian community. Speaking at the Jalan Besar Family Sports Carnival at Zhongshan Park, she warned that these harmful posts aim to cast doubt on Singapore's multicultural identity and undermine the trust that holds the nation together.

The minister urged citizens to remain vigilant and not to share such content, which the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has identified as originating from a China-based platform and subsequently spreading across other platforms. The videos misrepresent religious processions and other scenes to falsely imply that Singapore is becoming overcrowded with Indians, a narrative that MHA says is intended to sow discord.

Mrs Teo stressed that these videos do not reflect the views of Singaporeans and that the police have taken steps to request platforms to disable access to the content. However, she noted that beyond removal, community efforts are crucial.

'We must always remember that the cohesion we have in our society is very precious. It has taken a very long time to build up, it can be broken if we are not careful. Stay alert and make sure that we don't allow anyone to cast doubt on our national unity,' she said.

This incident highlights the persistent threat of foreign disinformation campaigns that seek to exploit racial and religious sensitivities in Singapore, a country known for its harmonious multiracial society





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