Three Singapore ministries clarify that Love Aid Singapore does not need local government approval for Palestinian registration, while urging donations through verified channels like UNICEF.

Three Singapore government ministries, specifically the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth ( MCCY), Ministry of Home Affairs ( MHA), and Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( MFA), issued a joint clarification on Friday (Nov 27) regarding the operational status of Love Aid Singapore. The statement addressed renewed claims by activist Gilbert Goh, who founded Love Aid Singapore, concerning the registration process required for humanitarian operations in Palestine. The ministries confirmed that the organization does not require approval from the Singapore Government to register as a non-governmental organization in Palestine.

Registration Process And Government Stance

The joint statement clarified that any matter concerning the registration of Love Aid Singapore with the Palestinian Authority is a bilateral issue between the non-governmental organization and the foreign authority. Singapore Government endorsement is not required for such external registration, and the Singapore Government does not provide such endorsements. This clarification directly counters Goh's assertion that the Palestinian Authority's ambassador in Jakarta had indicated that MFA endorsement was a prerequisite for the application to be processed.

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In September, the three ministries had previously stated that government approval is not required for Love Aid Singapore to conduct humanitarian operations in Palestine. However, they noted that Goh must still register the organization with the Ministry of Interior in Palestine, as advised by the Palestinian Authority. The current statement reinforces that while local registration in Palestine is necessary for operational legitimacy there, it does not trigger any regulatory requirement for approval from Singaporean authorities.

Fundraising Compliance And Charity Status

Regarding the collection of funds within Singapore for Gaza relief, the ministries emphasized that all fundraising activities must comply with applicable local regulations. Individuals or groups raising funds in Singapore must obtain a permit from the Commissioner of Charities where required. This regulatory framework is designed to safeguard donor interests and ensure that funds channeled from Singapore are directed toward stated, bona fide humanitarian purposes.

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The ministries further highlighted that Love Aid Singapore is not currently a registered charity in Singapore. While the Commissioner of Charities had previously briefed Goh on Singapore's fundraising rules, the existence of these rules does not prohibit individuals or groups from conducting overseas humanitarian work. The regulatory focus remains on the proper handling of funds raised within Singapore to prevent misuse for terrorism-related activities or to benefit terrorist entities.

Alternative Humanitarian Channels And Support

Singaporeans are encouraged to support humanitarian efforts for Gaza through credible and verified channels. These include direct support to the Palestinian Authority and international agencies such as UNICEF and the World Food Programme. The government also points to local charities with established humanitarian efforts in the region, including the Singapore Red Cross and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, as reliable avenues for public contributions.

On the diplomatic front, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to the Palestinian people's journey towards eventual statehood during a meeting with Palestinian Authority Minister of Social Development Samad Hamad on July 22. Beyond capacity-building efforts, Singapore has provided direct humanitarian assistance to Gaza through eleven tranches of support, totaling more than US$19 million, which is equivalent to S$24.5 million.

Coordinated Aid Efforts And Future Campaigns

Several key local organizations have collaborated to strengthen cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent, which actively runs humanitarian missions into Gaza. These organizations include the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF), Mercy Relief, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC), and Humanity Matters. This coordinated approach aims to maximize the impact of aid delivered through established logistical networks.

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Looking ahead, specific organizations have outlined their upcoming contributions. The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation will hold its Aid for Gaza 2027 fundraising campaign, while the Singapore Red Cross has committed an additional $200,000 to ongoing efforts. Mercy Relief will focus on food assistance for displaced families and children, providing hot meals, food parcels, and livelihood assistance to 7,800 beneficiaries in Gaza from November 2026 to February 2027.

Winter Relief And Educational Support Plans

Mercy Relief's initiative also includes providing weekly hot meals to 850 children and teachers across four temporary learning spaces. Concurrently, Humanity Matters is addressing the worsening winter conditions by distributing lightweight winter blankets to displaced patients and caregivers at the Palestine Hospital. This organization will also provide tents and tarpaulins to individuals affected by recent floods in Gaza, ensuring immediate shelter needs are met alongside medical and nutritional support.