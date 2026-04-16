Singapore Ministry of Education Strengthens Anti-Bullying Measures with Enhanced Reporting, Resources, and Education

Singapore's Ministry of Education is implementing a comprehensive overhaul of its anti-bullying strategies, introducing improved reporting systems, increased support resources for schools, and a strengthened character and citizenship education framework. The new measures aim to foster a safer school environment by addressing hurtful behaviour through enhanced disciplinary processes and greater community involvement.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced significant enhancements to its anti-bullying initiatives, aiming to create safer and more supportive learning environments for all students. Following an extensive review, which included input from over 2,000 educators, parents, students, and members of the public, nine key measures will be implemented across four critical areas. These areas encompass bolstering values education, reinforcing school culture and established processes, increasing the capacity of schools and their staff, and fortifying partnerships between schools, homes, and the wider community.

Education Minister Desmond Lee revealed these updates during a media briefing at Teck Ghee Primary School. He emphasized that the review, supported by Community and Parents in support of Schools, was comprehensive and driven by the need to address bullying and hurtful behaviour effectively.

A crucial development will be the strengthening of reporting channels, including the upcoming launch of an online platform in 2027. This platform will serve as an additional, accessible avenue for students and the public to report incidents of bullying and hurtful behaviour, ensuring that more children have the opportunity to seek assistance.

To further support these efforts, schools will receive increased resources. This includes greater access to social workers and enhanced collaboration with social service agencies, equipping teachers with more tools to manage and address bullying incidents. Furthermore, schools will benefit from needs-based funding specifically allocated for procuring additional manpower to support parent engagement and liaison activities.

The Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) framework and school-based programmes are also set to be enhanced, with a focus on nurturing students' social-emotional learning, empathy, communication abilities, and interpersonal skills. Principal Rezia Rahumathullah of Teck Ghee Primary School underscored the importance of fostering strong relationships and supporting student development, highlighting that disciplinary processes will involve parents from the outset and aim for the reintegration of all students, whether victims or those who have engaged in bullying behaviour.

In terms of disciplinary actions, the revised measures outline a tiered approach. First-time offenders may face consequences such as one to three days of detention and/or suspension, one stroke of the cane, and grade adjustments. For more severe or repeated offences, penalties can escalate to three to five days of detention and/or suspension, up to two strokes of the cane, and grade adjustments.

A Primary 6 pupil, Audrey Ng, shared her perspective, suggesting that while stricter consequences are important, fostering reflection in bullies about the underlying reasons for their actions is also crucial. She believes that sometimes issues in a bully's life may influence their behaviour, and while not excusing the actions, understanding these factors can be beneficial. Audrey also spoke positively about CCE classes, noting their role in boosting student confidence, identifying character strengths, and developing good habits, ultimately helping students become better versions of themselves





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