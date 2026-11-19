The Singapore Mint accepts pre-orders for the 2027 Year of the Goat almanac coins until Dec 13. MAS details 10 variations in gold, silver, and zinc featuring Bukit Batok Town Park.

Collectors and investors can now secure their allocations for the 2027 Year of the Goat almanac coins through The Singapore Mint, with pre-orders officially open until Dec 13. The Monetary Authority of Singapore ( MAS) confirmed that the new series, marking the eleventh issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, will feature ten distinct variations. These coins utilize the iconic rock formations and quarry lake of Bukit Batok Town Park, known locally as Little Guilin, as their primary scenic backdrop.

Decades of Zodiac Coin Issuance

The 2027 release continues the legacy of the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which originally launched in 2017. This annual tradition ensures that a new coin depicting a specific zodiac animal in a Singaporean park or natural landscape is issued every year. The current schedule dictates that this new issuance will remain part of a continuous annual release cycle that extends through to 2028, maintaining a consistent thematic focus on local heritage and natural beauty.

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10 Variations Include Gold and Silver

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has structured the release to include ten distinct coin versions, each defined by unique face values, shapes, metallic compositions, and minting relief effects. The range spans from accessible nickel-plated zinc pieces to high-purity gold coins, catering to both casual collectors and serious numismatists. The MAS stated that most of these variations include serialized certificates of authenticity, adding a layer of verification and value for the purchaser.

The nickel-plated zinc option carries a face value of $2 in a round shape, with a limited mintage of 50,000 pieces. For those seeking precious metals, a 999 fine silver coin with a $2 face value is available in a round shape featuring a fully colored goat, limited to 20,000 pieces. Another silver variant features a floral shape with an $8 face value and colored imagery, capped at 12,000 pieces. Higher denomination silver options include an $80 rectangular coin with only 200 pieces minted.

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Premium collectors can target the gold offerings, which include a 999.9 fine gold round coin with a $20 face value limited to 1,500 pieces. The most exclusive item in the series is a 999.9 fine gold round coin with a $200 face value, restricted to just 100 pieces. All coins, except the base metal zinc version, come with serialized certificates of authenticity. The authority also confirmed that these individual coins can be purchased within premium sets, with mintage figures accounting for both standalone and set sales.

Ballot Allocation Due to High Demand

The Singapore Mint has announced that if the pre-orders exceed the available supply, the allocation of coins will be determined by a random ballot system. This mechanism ensures a fair distribution process among all applicants who submit their orders within the designated window from Nov 19 to Dec 13. Prospective buyers must act within this timeframe to secure entry into the potential ballot draw for the limited-edition pieces.

Public Sales Begin in Early 2027

Following the pre-order period and any subsequent allocation procedures, the coins will become generally available to the public. The sales period officially commences on Jan 1, with customers able to purchase the coins through both in-store locations and online channels operated by The Singapore Mint. As legal tender, these coins hold face value, but their collectible worth is derived from their metallic content, limited mintage, and cultural significance within the Chinese zodiac calendar.