Analysis reveals Singapore's multinational headquarters grew 34% while resident professional roles rose just 8%, raising concerns about local leadership pipelines and career progression.

Labour market analyst Ives Tay has highlighted a significant disparity between Singapore's expanding appeal as a corporate hub and the limited growth in job opportunities for local professionals. The data indicates that while the city-state successfully attracted 1,030 foreign headquarters in 2024, the number of resident professionals, managers, and executives working within these entities saw only marginal increases over the same period.

Headquarters Surge vs Local Employment Trends

Official statistics show that Singapore increased its count of foreign headquarters from approximately 770 in 2019 to 1,030 in 2024, marking a substantial 34% rise over five years. In stark contrast, the pool of resident professionals, managers, and executives employed by these headquarters grew by less than 8%, moving from 12,700 to 13,700 during that timeframe. This divergence has prompted questions about whether the influx of corporate entities translates into tangible career advancement for Singaporeans.

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Lean Corporate Structures Reduce Entry Level Roles

The shift toward establishing regional headquarters in Singapore has evolved over the last decade, driven largely by rising manpower costs in the city-state. These regional hubs typically maintain a leaner operational model focused on senior decision-making, strategic oversight, and key functions rather than broad operational employment. Consequently, many middle-layer jobs that previously existed in Singapore have been relocated to lower-cost markets, including Malaysia and the Philippines, to optimize corporate efficiency.

Leadership Pipeline Concerns for Local Workforce

Ives Tay argues that this structural change creates a difficult challenge for building the next generation of Singaporean leaders. When the jobs that traditionally develop tomorrow's leaders move overseas, it becomes increasingly difficult for local workers to climb the career ladder. Tay suggests that without accessible rungs below the top of the corporate structure, it is unrealistic to expect people to reach executive positions, thereby impacting long-term talent development within the country.

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Clarifying the Resident Professional Statistics

Tay emphasizes that the term resident includes permanent residents, meaning the 13,700 figure does not exclusively represent citizens. He notes that multinational corporations contribute significantly to the economy beyond their specific headcount numbers. These statistics do not necessarily prove that jobs for Singaporeans are declining overall, but they do highlight that corporate success and the success of local residents are not automatically aligned. The focus should remain on measuring what actually matters to the local workforce.

Call for Transparent Economic and Employment Data

To address these concerns, Ives Tay is urging the Singapore Economic Development Board and the Ministry of Manpower to publish clearer figures on the actual number of high-quality jobs gained by Singapore citizens. He calls for data on how many local workers progress into regional leadership roles and what measurable benefits the current headquarters incentives deliver. The central question remains whether the nation can sustain its status as a world-class business hub while ensuring its residents find it easier to advance their careers.