Singapore MOM Report: AI Augmenting Jobs, No Significant Displacement Yet

A Ministry of Manpower report reveals that AI adoption in Singapore is currently augmenting jobs rather than replacing them, with only a small percentage of firms reporting headcount reductions. The report also highlights challenges to adoption, including high costs and a lack of expertise.

A recent report released by Singapore ’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) offers a reassuring perspective on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the nation’s job market.

The findings, published on Thursday, April 30th, indicate that, currently, there is no substantial evidence of widespread job displacement attributable to AI implementation. Instead, the report highlights a trend of AI acting as a tool for augmentation, enhancing existing roles rather than outright replacing them. Only a small percentage, specifically 6.2% of firms in Singapore, reported a reduction in their workforce following the adoption of AI technologies.

This contrasts sharply with the more prevalent responses of companies actively redesigning job roles – a significant 18.9% – and proactively creating entirely new positions specifically focused on AI-related tasks, representing 13.9% of surveyed businesses. This suggests a dynamic shift in the labor landscape, where AI is prompting companies to rethink job structures and invest in upskilling their employees to leverage the new capabilities offered by the technology.

The report underscores that the integration of AI is not a simple matter of automation leading to job losses, but rather a complex process of adaptation and evolution within the workforce. Despite the positive outlook regarding job displacement, the report also reveals that AI adoption in Singapore remains relatively limited. A substantial majority – approximately seven out of ten firms – have yet to integrate AI into their operations.

Among those that have begun exploring AI, a mere 3.8% have successfully incorporated it into their core business processes. The remaining companies are still in the early stages of planning (7.4%) or piloting (6.0%) AI solutions. This indicates that while there is growing interest in AI, the actual implementation is proceeding cautiously and strategically. A clear disparity exists between larger and smaller firms in terms of AI adoption rates.

Companies with fewer than 25 employees exhibit an adoption rate of only 23.9%, compared to a much higher 76.4% among larger organizations. Furthermore, firms with over 500 employees demonstrate a deeper level of integration, likely due to their stronger digital infrastructure, greater access to resources, and established technological capabilities.

However, even among those firms currently utilizing AI, a significant 70.7% have already reported noticeable productivity gains. Additional benefits include improvements in decision-making processes (13.3%) and fostering innovation within their respective industries (11.9%). These positive outcomes suggest that the potential rewards of AI adoption are substantial, even in the early stages of implementation. The primary challenges hindering wider AI adoption, as identified by the surveyed firms, revolve around financial and expertise-related obstacles.

High implementation costs are cited by 44.9% of companies as a major deterrent, while a lack of in-house AI expertise is a concern for 42.4%. Smaller firms face additional hurdles, including a lack of a clear AI strategy (32.4%) and a degree of skepticism or low trust in the technology (30.8%). Larger organizations, on the other hand, highlight the complexities of integrating AI into existing systems (56.1%) and concerns regarding data security (55.4%).

The approaches taken by smaller and larger firms also differ. Smaller businesses are currently prioritizing training their existing teams (46.6%) and providing access to readily available AI tools such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and IBM Cognos Analytics (41.1%). Larger firms are focusing on establishing robust governance frameworks (37.5%) and redesigning workflows to effectively incorporate AI (22.5%). This divergence in strategy reflects the different resources and priorities of each size of organization.

The MOM report provides a valuable snapshot of the current state of AI adoption in Singapore, offering insights into both the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. It paints a picture of a workforce adapting to a changing technological landscape, with a focus on augmentation and upskilling rather than widespread displacement





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