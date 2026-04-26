Singapore Mother’s Day 2026: A Guide to Celebrations

Discover the best places to celebrate Mother’s Day 2026 in Singapore, from luxurious brunches and elegant dinners to unique experiences and family-friendly options. Find the perfect way to honor your mum with our comprehensive guide.

Mother’s Day 2026 in Singapore , falling on May 10th, presents a wealth of options to honor the most important woman in your life. From luxurious brunches to elegant dinners and unique experiences beyond traditional restaurants, there’s a celebration to suit every preference and budget.

Several establishments are offering special menus and experiences designed to make the day memorable. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s Crossroads Buffet features an extensive spread including live stations with lobster and crab cake benedict, carving stations with premium meats, and a decadent chocolate fondue. For a more intimate and personal touch, Ichigo Ichie’s Chef Akane Eno draws inspiration from her mother’s cooking, offering a heartwarming oyakodon dish.

Artemis Grill provides stunning rooftop views alongside a Southern European-inspired menu, while L’Amo Bistro del Mare collaborates with Jing Botanics for a wellness-focused brunch. Publico offers a lively brunch with live pasta stations, a carvery, and complimentary flowers and cake for mothers. MIMI, located in a heritage Chinese mansion, extends the celebration throughout May with Cantonese and Teochew family-style feasts.

The Oriental Hotel presents a refined Oriental Dim Sum Afternoon Tea, and Verandah offers a relaxed poolside barbecue perfect for families. These diverse options ensure a delightful Mother’s Day experience for all. The culinary offerings are incredibly diverse, ranging from the lavish buffet at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, boasting live cooking stations and premium ingredients like lobster, caviar, and Wagyu beef, to the delicate and precise flavors of Ichigo Ichie’s oyakodon, a dish steeped in personal history.

Artemis Grill offers a sophisticated dining experience with its Southern European cuisine and panoramic city views, while L’Amo Bistro del Mare’s collaboration with Jing Botanics adds a unique wellness element to the celebration. Publico’s brunch is designed for a lively family atmosphere, complete with live cooking stations, a carvery, and complimentary gifts for mothers. MIMI’s extended Mother’s Day feast provides a comforting and authentic Cantonese and Teochew dining experience, reminiscent of a home-cooked meal.

The Oriental Hotel’s afternoon tea offers a refined and leisurely experience with handcrafted dim sum, and Verandah’s poolside barbecue provides a relaxed and family-friendly option. Each venue caters to different tastes and preferences, ensuring a memorable Mother’s Day for every mum. Beyond the food, many establishments are adding thoughtful touches to enhance the experience. The Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel provides a red rose upon arrival, while Publico offers complimentary bouquets of flowers and a slice of cake.

L’Amo Bistro del Mare includes a Jing Botanics gift set, promoting wellness and relaxation. These small gestures demonstrate a commitment to making the day special and personalized. The price points vary significantly, allowing for celebrations to fit different budgets, from the more affordable options at Publico and Verandah to the more luxurious experiences at Ichigo Ichie and Artemis Grill. Booking in advance is recommended, especially with early bird discounts available at some venues.

Ultimately, the key is to choose an experience that reflects your mother’s preferences and allows you to create lasting memories together. The variety of options available in Singapore ensures that every mum can be celebrated in style





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