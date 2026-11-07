Singapore Mother Warns of National Service Mental Health Crisis for 19-Year-Old Son

A Singapore mother shares her 19-year-old son's struggle with National Service depression. The post highlights mental health challenges faced by young servicemen and calls for greater public compassion and understanding.

A concerned mother in Singapore has publicly disclosed the severe emotional toll that National Service has taken on her 19-year-old son, describing a heartbreaking transformation in his demeanor since his enlistment. The parent shared that the young man cries almost every day during their telephone conversations and has become a fundamentally different individual than he was prior to joining the armed forces. This personal revelation emerged shortly after broader discussions were ignited by the recent tragic incident involving a full-time national service man who was pronounced dead in a hospital after being found unconscious at the foot of a building at Pulau Tekong.

Personal Struggles Behind Closed Doors

The mother emphasized that the transition into military service is not uniformly manageable for all young men, noting that many lack the necessary mental or emotional preparedness for such a demanding environment. She revealed that her son had only recently opened up about his ongoing emotional struggles, which actually originated as far back as his secondary school days, indicating a long period of silent suffering before his enlistment. A few days before he was scheduled to return home for leave, he finally admitted that he had been carrying these heavy burdens alone for years, unable to share the pain with his family.

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Current Support Measures and Leave

Following his admission, the young serviceman is currently receiving counseling support at the CareHub Centre in Tekong and has been granted five days of medical leave to focus on his recovery. The mother described the painful reality of receiving distressing text messages from her son, such as one stating he was tired and another using the phrase Die better, which underscores the depth of his despair. She noted that he hardly eats, refuses to talk to her, and is constantly angry with himself, confirming that he is simply not the same boy she once knew.

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Public Reaction and Societal Pressure

After the story was reposted on the online communities r/nsraw and r/singaporespeaks, it garnered significant attention with over 765 upvotes and 378 comments, sparking a wider debate about societal expectations. One commenter described Singapore as a pressure cooker society that piles excessive stress on children through tuition, after-school classes, and the Primary School Leaving Examination streaming system, treating those who do not fit a mold as defective. Another user questioned whether parents should have noticed warning signs of emotional problems during secondary school before they escalated during service.

Systemic Issues and Future Steps

Further comments highlighted concerns about the education system and bullying, while others pointed out that while the Singapore Armed Forces takes mental health seriously, fear of superiors may prevent victims from speaking up. Some respondents suggested that enlistees undergo health checks that include declarations about mental illnesses, urging truthfulness and parental vigilance in seeking professional help. To assist those in crisis, several support services are available in Singapore, including Samaritans of Singapore at 1767 and the National Mindline at 1771, ensuring that individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts can find immediate help.