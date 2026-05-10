Singapore Moves Towards Automated Checkpoint Clearance, Allowing Drivers to Clear Immigration While Remaining in Vehicles

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has announced plans to begin trials of fully automated in-car immigration clearance at Tuas Checkpoint in the coming months. This new system, called the Automated Passenger Clearance System (APCS), allows car drivers and passengers to finish immigration checks while remaining inside their vehicles.

SINGAPORE: Singapore car drivers heading to Malaysia may soon clear immigration without having to lower their windows to speak to an officer. The ICA said it will begin trials of fully automated in-car immigration clearance at Tuas Checkpoint in the coming months, before progressively rolling out the system from early 2027.

The new system, called the Automated Passenger Clearance System (APCS), allows car drivers and passengers to complete immigration checks while remaining inside their vehicles. Travelers can scan QR codes or passports at kiosks along APCS lanes, while cameras perform facial biometric verification. For passengers seated further inside the vehicle, ICA said biometric-enabled tablets may also be used so they don’t need direct access to the kiosks.

The move towards automated checkpoint clearance continues, especially as cross-border traffic between Singapore and Malaysia remains heavy almost every day





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Singapore Malaysia ICA Tuas Checkpoint Automated Passenger Clearance System (APCS) QR Codes Biometric Verification Car Drivers Immigration Clearance Automated Checkpoint Clearance Cross-Border Traffic Long Queues Efficient Border Services Future Challenges Conservative Estimate Long Lines

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