Workers’ Party MPs will raise questions in Parliament this week regarding the effectiveness and potential implications of the Ministry of Education’s new measures to tackle bullying in schools, including the use of caning and the protection of vulnerable students.

Singapore an Members of Parliament from the Workers’ Party are preparing to rigorously question the Ministry of Education (MOE) this week regarding the recently announced measures designed to combat bullying in schools.

The parliamentary sessions, scheduled from May 5th to 7th, will serve as a platform for WP MPs to seek detailed clarification on the effectiveness and potential implications of the MOE’s proposed strategies. These strategies, slated for implementation next year, encompass a range of disciplinary actions, including detention, suspension, and, notably, caning for older male students.

The impetus for this parliamentary scrutiny stems from a desire to ensure the new measures are not only effective in addressing bullying but also align with principles of restorative justice and safeguard the well-being of vulnerable students. The discussion is particularly relevant following the widely reported incident at Sengkang Green Primary School, where a nine-year-old student and her mother were subjected to threats by a classmate, highlighting the urgent need for robust and sensitive anti-bullying protocols.

The WP MPs aim to delve into the specifics of how the MOE intends to balance punitive measures with the creation of a supportive and inclusive school environment. A key area of concern for the WP MPs revolves around the potential conflict between the implementation of standardized disciplinary actions, such as caning, and the fostering of a restorative school culture.

They will be pressing the MOE to provide evidence supporting the effectiveness of caning in reducing repeat bullying offenses and to outline the specific safeguards that will be put in place to protect students with pre-existing mental health vulnerabilities or special educational needs (SEN). The MPs are also seeking clarity on how a student’s individual circumstances, including SEN or mental health conditions, will be considered when determining appropriate disciplinary responses.

Furthermore, they will inquire about the methodology that will be employed to track the effectiveness of the new measures and to assess whether they are achieving the desired outcomes in reducing bullying incidents and promoting a positive school climate. The questions extend to the avenues of recourse available to students and parents who may disagree with a school’s findings in a bullying case, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in the investigation and resolution of such incidents.

The MOE has announced that schools will receive additional funding to support the hiring of dedicated staff, including youth workers, pastoral care officers, and parent liaison officers, to assist in managing student issues and alleviating the burden on teachers. The parliamentary questioning will also focus on the practical aspects of implementing the new guidelines, such as the timeliness of parental notification in bullying cases, the procedures for ensuring student safety, and the consistency of disciplinary and counseling approaches across different schools.

Sengkang MPs He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, Jamus Lim, and Abdul Muhaimin, along with Non-constituency MP Eileen Chong, are collectively leading the charge in seeking comprehensive answers from the MOE. Their inquiries reflect a commitment to ensuring that the new anti-bullying measures are evidence-based, student-centered, and aligned with the principles of restorative justice.

Beyond the immediate concerns surrounding the implementation of these measures, the WP MPs are also interested in understanding the long-term vision of the MOE for creating a school environment that is free from bullying and conducive to the holistic development of all students. The broader context of this parliamentary debate also includes recent political developments in neighboring Malaysia, where a former political figure suggests ongoing conflicts may be strategically orchestrated to trigger an early general election.

Separately, reports have surfaced of a delivery driver in China demanding an unwarranted tip from a customer, raising concerns about unethical practices in the delivery industry. These seemingly unrelated events underscore the diverse range of issues currently capturing public attention in the region





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