Singapore MPs Urge Crackdown on Illicit Massage Parlours Amid Rising Health and Safety Concerns

Members of Parliament in Singapore are intensifying efforts to curb illegal activities in massage and wellness centres following reports of public health risks and the exploitation of minors.

The recent surge in concerns regarding illicit massage and wellness parlours has prompted urgent discussions among Members of Parliament (MPs) in Singapore. During a community engagement event held by the People Action Party Women Wing at Tanjong Pagar Plaza on April 18, lawmakers addressed alarming reports of illegal activities masquerading as legitimate traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) centres and beauty salons.

These establishments, which are increasingly appearing in residential heartlands, have become a focal point of public anxiety, particularly concerning their potential impact on family safety and public health. Lawmakers highlighted specific, disturbing incidents that underscore the gravity of the situation. One such case, brought to light by Ms. Elysa Chen, MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, involved a self-proclaimed TCM centre that was actively advertising explicit services across various social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and WeChat. A resident who flagged the establishment expressed deep concern over the lack of sanitary standards and the high risk of sexually transmitted infections spreading within the community. Furthermore, reports have emerged suggesting that a man reportedly contracted an STD following a visit to such a facility, a revelation that has intensified calls for stricter regulatory oversight. The social implications of these businesses are equally concerning to local representatives. Mr. Shawn Loh, an MP for Jalan Besar GRC, detailed a troubling incident from last year where parents claimed their underage son had been seduced by a worker at a massage parlour conveniently located beneath their HDB residential block in Boon Keng. Such instances suggest that these illicit operations are not only breaking the law but are actively encroaching upon the safety and well-being of families and minors living in the vicinity. The psychological and social distress caused by these activities has compelled MPs to push for more robust enforcement actions. Law enforcement agencies are working in tandem with community leaders to identify and shutter businesses that fail to comply with the Massage Establishments Act. In one recent victory for the community, authorities successfully closed an illicit business in the Bishan-Toa Payoh area and implemented preventive measures to discourage such operators from establishing a foothold in residential districts. Furthermore, there is an ongoing discussion regarding the installation of additional security surveillance cameras in areas identified as hotspots by residents, which aims to provide a greater sense of security. The long-term strategy, as highlighted by Ms. Sim Ann, chair of the PAP Women Wing, involves a collaborative effort between the police, the Housing and Development Board, and concerned residents. Since some massage establishments operate under open-concept models that fall outside traditional licensing requirements, authorities are currently reviewing existing procedures to identify loopholes that may be exploited by criminal elements. Community leaders have stressed that local residents act as the eyes and ears of the neighbourhood. By remaining vigilant and promptly reporting suspicious activities to the police, citizens play an essential role in keeping their environments safe. Mr. Foo Cexiang, an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, noted that the recent closure of several parlours in his constituency demonstrates the efficacy of this collaborative approach. While the government remains committed to supporting legitimate businesses, the message is clear that illicit activities will face rigorous scrutiny and swift legal repercussions to protect the social fabric of Singaporean neighbourhoods





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