Singapore will progressively refurbish 290 escalators across the North-South, East-West and North East lines from December 17, with works set to finish by 2032, while another 237 Circle Line escalators will be upgraded later.

Singapore will progressively refurbish 290 escalators across the North-South and East-West Line s and the North East Line from December 17, with all works estimated to be completed by 2032.

The Land Transport Authority, SMRT and SBS Transit announced the program in a joint news release on Thursday, November 19. The works aim to improve safety, reliability and commuter comfort across the rail network. Another 237 escalators on the Circle Line will also be refurbished, though the start date has yet to be announced. The program builds on SMRT's earlier upgrading works for 231 escalators across the North-South and East-West Lines, which were completed in 2022.

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The latest phase will cover 83 escalators along those lines that were not due for upgrading under the earlier program. In a Facebook post, LTA said the works are part of ongoing efforts to renew ageing rail assets. The escalators involved are between 15 and 30 years old. The authority said it will continue working closely with rail operators to progressively renew and upgrade ageing escalators across the rail network.

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New Safety Features for Escalators

The refurbished escalators will have improved safety and operational features. These include built-in voice announcement systems, LED indicators showing the direction of travel and better illumination. The audio system is intended to warn users of potential hazards or changes in operation. The LED indicators are meant to improve navigation and reduce confusion, especially for first-time users.

The escalators will also operate at dual speeds. They will run at regular speed during peak hours to facilitate commuter flow and at a slower speed during off-peak hours. The slower pace conserves energy and better serves older commuters. This dual-mode operation balances efficiency with inclusivity and sustainability.

Each escalator will take about four to five months to refurbish. Key mechanical and electrical components such as motors, control equipment, steps, handrails and safety features will be replaced or upgraded. LTA and the rail operators said that where a station has multiple escalators scheduled for refurbishment, works will be carefully sequenced to minimise inconvenience to commuters and the overall duration of works.

Refurbishment Schedule and Station Access

Within stations, at least one up-riding escalator will remain in service to take passengers from the platforms to the concourses and to the entrances. Lifts will also remain available throughout the refurbishment period. This ensures that passengers can still travel from platforms to concourses and entrances, and provides an alternative for those with mobility challenges. The works will also include escalators adjacent to stations, such as at pedestrian overhead bridges.

As these bridges have only one escalator on each side, commuters will not have access to an upward-moving escalator on the affected side while refurbishment is underway. They can instead use lifts, stairs or alternative routes via pedestrian crossings to reach the station. Directional signs will be put up to guide commuters to available lifts, stairs and other alternative routes. Those needing assistance may also approach station staff.

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The Land Transport Authority has acknowledged the limitation and advised passengers to plan their routes accordingly. Escalators at 16 North East Line stations, including Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, will be refurbished in the exercise. The North East Line is among the lines covered in the first phase. The first phase covers 290 escalators on the North-South Line, East-West Line and North East Line.

Ongoing Rail Network Upgrades

The earlier program focused on escalators on the North-South and East-West lines and took six years to complete. It concluded in 2022 and set the foundation for the current expansion. The new program covers 83 escalators that were not included in the earlier upgrade cycle. The joint statement by the Land Transport Authority, SMRT and SBS Transit emphasises the importance of continuous maintenance.

Regular upgrades are necessary to keep pace with the growing demands of Singapore's population. By investing in these improvements, the authorities are ensuring the longevity and reliability of the Mass Rapid Transit system. This proactive strategy supports the nation's goals for sustainable urban mobility. The combination of audio and visual aids creates a multi-sensory environment that prioritises passenger awareness.

These technological improvements reflect a commitment to modernising ageing infrastructure with smart solutions. The phased approach ensures that disruptions are managed effectively across the entire rail network. It also allows operators to refine processes based on lessons learned from the first batch of upgrades. Despite temporary inconveniences, the long-term benefits of the program are expected to outweigh the short-term disruptions.