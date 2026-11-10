Singapore MRT Praised by American Creator Over New York Subway Comparison

An American creator in Singapore praised the MRT's clean, air-conditioned trains and mall links in an Instagram video comparing it with New York.

An American content creator living in Singapore has praised the city's MRT network, drawing comparisons with the New York subway system. The Instagram user, who posts under the name thegeekygastro, shared a video on Monday (Nov 9) highlighting several everyday perks of riding Singapore's MRT. The creator, who focuses on food and gaming content, said the experience stood out compared with her home country.

In her video, thegeekygastro described the stations and trains as comfortable and air-conditioned. She called them 'super clean' and free of 'weird and mechanical smells', points she framed as features many commuters take for granted.

Also read Singapore imposes S$20 million fines for cross-border haze pollution

Core Features Behind the Praise for Singapore MRT

The MRT's stations and trains are air-conditioned and, according to the creator, remarkably clean. She said the network avoids the unpleasant odours she associates with older transit systems, which made the ride feel comfortable from start to finish.

She also pointed to the convenience of station surroundings. Using One-North MRT station as an example, she said restaurants and shops are located just outside the train station, allowing riders to eat or shop without a long detour.

Advertisement

Train frequency was another highlight. Trains arrive at about three-minute intervals, and she noted that stations are connected directly to shopping malls, so riders can move from a train platform to retail space under one roof.

The creator also praised the travellators found at larger MRT stations and the speed of the escalators. She said these features make transfers and walks through busy hubs easier, particularly during peak hours.

Comparison With New York Subway Stations

The core of thegeekygastro's argument was a direct contrast with New York. She said most of the features she praised in Singapore were absent from train stations in the United States, which she described as 'hot with no airflow', 'unsafe' and 'filthy'.

Her caption reflected the same point. Writing about the MRT, she said many people do not fully appreciate how many luxuries are packed into a simple train ride, especially near busy hubs. The comparison was presented as a personal observation from a foreign resident rather than a formal transit study.

Advertisement

The creator also spoke about accessibility. As a person with disability, she said the MRT lets her travel independently without relying on a car. She explained that air-conditioning helps her avoid overheating because of her heat sensitivities, and she said she never feels trapped at home or locked in when using the network.

Audience Reaction and Reach of the Video

The video had drawn strong engagement by the time of the latest count. As of Tuesday evening, it had amassed over 94,000 views, over 3,000 likes and over 90 comments on Instagram.

The response shows how a personal transit review can travel far beyond a single account. For commuters and visitors, the clip offers a firsthand view of how Singapore's rail system is experienced by one resident, with a focus on comfort, access to shops and independence for people with disabilities.