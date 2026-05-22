Singapore Must Move Forward and Learn from Others in AI Frontier Technology

Singapore's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong emphasized the need for Singapore to engage with others to master frontier technologies such as AI. Lee also noted that China is rapidly advancing in AI, comparing it to the negative news often reported. Therefore, Singapore aims to be a global leader in AI solutions and an AI-empowered economy.

Singapore has to move forward, learn from, and engage with others — with a view of being able to do what others can in frontier technologies such as AI.

Singapore's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this when asked for his takeaways for Singapore's Economic Strategy Review and its future resilience. He emphasized that robots and AI are rapidly advancing and transforming the way we live and work. Lee also mentioned that China is rapidly advancing in AI, compared to the negative news that is often reported. In this context, Singapore must be a global leader in AI solutions and an AI-empowered economy.

For companies to apply frontier technologies at scale, a lot of hard work will have to be put in. The individual worker must consider how to apply frontier technologies in his or her job. In terms of economic dependence, Lee noted that China is the largest source of fixed asset investment commitments into Singapore in 2025, overtaking the U.S. for the first time.

Lee also mentioned that Singapore is not joining any exclusive bloc, and that the ongoing economic partnerships with Europe, Japan, and the U.S. will ensure that Singapore can still manage national identity. With increased cooperation with China, Singapore aims to have mutual benefits





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore AI Frontier Technology Mutual Benefit Economic Fascination Country's Identity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Progress Singapore Party Secretary-General Admires Late Singapore Leader Dr Goh Keng SweeLeong Mun Wai, the secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, attended the launch of a new book by Dr Phua Swee Liang, the widow of late Singapore leader Dr Goh Keng Swee, expressing his admiration for Dr Goh as a founding father, outstanding political leader, and visionary economic planner

Read more »

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong Flies to China on Scoot, Highlighting Budget Budget Airline's FavorsSenior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has come under fire for flying on the budget arm of Singapore Airlines, Scoot, during his recent visit to China. The move has sparked controversy online.

Read more »

US Indictment Leads To Leave Of Absence For Singaporean Businessman, Mr Teo Siong SengIn response to a US indictment, Singapore businessman Mr Teo Siong Seng takes a leave of absence from his roles at the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) and Enterprise Singapore, as stated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Read more »

A 'harakiri' move or a strategic move for ex-minister with new party in MalaysiaRafizi Ramli made a sudden move to create a new party after quitting the party of PM Anwar Ibrahim, and now he is saying his party may end up challenging the norm.

Read more »