Singapore Must Stay True to Foreign Policy Principles Amid Global Volatility: Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan emphasizes the need for small states like Singapore to remain relevant, resilient, constructive, and consistent in foreign policy amid global volatility, energy security concerns, and US-China rivalry. He highlights recent diplomatic visits to Gulf states, South America, and North Korea as efforts to broaden partnerships and secure resources.

Singapore must remain steadfast in its foreign policy principles of relevance, resilience, constructiveness, and consistency amid a volatile and dangerous global landscape, said Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan .

Speaking on recent diplomatic visits and broader geopolitical shifts, he underscored the imperative for small states like Singapore to seek new opportunities and broaden their network of partners as old arrangements erode and supply chains face disruption. Dr Balakrishnan highlighted that his visits to the Gulf region were centered on energy security and reaffirming the importance of free transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

He explained that such trips are necessary to deepen integration, look for new avenues for growth and supplies, and ensure Singapore's continued access to critical resources. The minister also noted that visits to South American countries like Guyana and Suriname, though not immediately intuitive, are strategically important due to new discoveries of offshore oil and gas, positioning these nations as potential major future energy sources.

Turning to major power rivalry, Dr Balakrishnan cautioned against complacency regarding the US-China relationship, despite terminology such as constructive relationship of strategic stability. He warned that underlying strategic rivalry and competition persist, and miscalculations could lead to near conflict. For Singapore, vital interests lie in a rules-based globalisation system, and it must be exquisitely sensitive, constructive, and resilient in its engagements with superpowers, middle powers, and neighbours.

The minister emphasised that Singapore takes a realistic view, focusing on widening partnerships, new supply sources and markets, and maintaining lines of communication even when views diverge. On his visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Dr Balakrishnan clarified that Singapore does not seek a mediating role. The visit, at the invitation of the DPRK foreign minister, marked 50 years of diplomatic ties and allowed him to observe developments.

He noted Pyongyang has grown and modernised since his last visit in 2018, with new housing estates and a clean, well-organised city. However, he acknowledged the DPRK's categorical rejection of reunification with South Korea and its reluctance for external engagements, including with the US. Despite this, he invited his DPRK counterpart to the Asean Regional Forum to ensure the country's voice is heard internationally.

During his subsequent visit to South Korea, Dr Balakrishnan reaffirmed strong bilateral ties with South Korean counterparts and discussed regional developments including the Middle East, US-China relations, and the Korean Peninsula





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