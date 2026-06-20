Singapore Named Most Competitive Economy in the World

Singapore has been named the most competitive economy in the world for the second time in three years, according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026. The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) released the rankings on Thursday, June 18.

Singapore has been named the most competitive economy in the world for the second time in three years, according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026 .

The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) released the rankings on Thursday, June 18. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong celebrated this achievement, writing in a LinkedIn post that he was pleased to know that Singapore has risen to the top position. The criteria for each country's competitiveness are evaluated in terms of business efficiency, economic performance, government efficiency, and infrastructure.

Singapore has done well in International Trade, Productivity & Efficiency, and Technological Infrastructure, and took the number one spot for Business Efficiency, doing so at a time of global volatility. The Government will act decisively to bolster the economy, support businesses, and help workers stay nimble and adaptable to respond to new challenges. Singapore ranked first on the list in 2019 and 2020 before falling to fifth place in 2021.

In 2022, the city-state took third place, before falling one spot to fourth in 2023. It took pole position again in 2024 and was last year's number two. This year, 70 economies were evaluated. Aside from ranking first for business efficiency, Singapore ranked third for economic performance and government efficiency, and fifth for infrastructure.

There were also several sub-categories where the city-state ranked well, including business legislation, public finance, tax policy, international investment, and health and environment, and education. The areas where Singapore ranked lower were technological infrastructure, finance, and attitudes and values





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Singapore World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026 IMD Business Efficiency Economic Performance Government Efficiency Infrastructure

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