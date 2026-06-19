Singapore Named the Eighth Most Peaceful Country in the World

The Global Peace Index 2026 ranked Singapore as the eighth most peaceful country in the world, and the most peaceful in Asia. The index measures different factors, such as domestic and internal conflict, societal safety and security, and militarisation.

Singapore has been ranked the eighth most peaceful country, and the most peaceful in Asia , according to the Global Peace Index 2026 published on June 9.

The report scored the Republic 1.435 on the index, which is made up of 23 quantitative and qualitative indicators each weighted on a scale of one to five. The lower the score, the more peaceful the country is. As such, Singapore upheld the spot as the most peaceful country in Asia, followed by Japan (10) and Malaysia (12).

Topping the list for the 19th consecutive year is Iceland with a score of 1.161, followed by New Zealand with 1.343 and Switzerland with 1.363. In contrast, Russia was listed as the least peaceful with a score of 3.367, followed by Sudan with 3.195 and Democratic Republic of the Congo with 3.189. The index examines the safety and stability across 163 countries and territories worldwide, covering 99.7 per cent of the world's population.

The report measures different factors, such as domestic and internal conflict, societal safety and security, and militarisation. The report also highlighted that there has been a dip in peacefulness on average worldwide, deteriorating by 0.7 per cent over the past year. This is the 12th consecutive year where peacefulness has deteriorated, the report said, adding that there are 56 ongoing conflicts in the world now, the most since World War II





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Global Peace Index Peaceful Countries Asia Iceland New Zealand Switzerland Russia Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Conflicts Peacefulness

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