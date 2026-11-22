President Tharman Shanmugaratnam presents National Day honours to over 400 recipients including Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and master potter Iskandar Jalil for their distinguished public service.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam presented the National Day honours to more than 400 recipients at a ceremony held at ITE College Central on November 22, Singapore. The investiture ceremony recognized individuals for their invaluable service to the nation and their efforts to build a resilient society through collaboration and dedicated work.

Presidential Tribute to Recipient Contributions

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam paid tribute to the awardees for using their abilities to improve the lives of people in Singapore. He emphasized that each recipient contributed to creating a more resilient society by working with others to achieve common goals. The President stated that he has deep respect for the unique minds and hands of those who shaped Singapore culture and public service over the years.

Also read Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former South Africa deputy president and UN Women chief, dies at 71

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon Receives Highest Honour

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon received the Order of Temasek (With Distinction) for leading the judiciary with rigour and making justice more accessible to the public. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam noted that Menon simplified procedures and strengthened Singapore's jurisprudence and international standing through his judgments and writings. Menon took the top job on the Bench in November 2012 and will step down as head of the judiciary on February 26, 2027.

Legal Reforms and Therapeutic Justice Initiatives

Sundaresh Menon spearheaded a therapeutic justice approach in the Family Justice Courts and Youth Courts to better serve vulnerable populations. He also established the Singapore Judicial College to improve judicial education and enhance the quality of legal proceedings. Through his speeches and writings, Menon made important contributions to legal thought on the rule of law and judicial ethics during his distinguished career.

Advertisement

Master Potter Iskandar Jalil Honored for Cultural Impact

Master potter Iskandar Jalil received the Distinguished Service Order for dedicating his life to teaching and mentoring generations of ceramic artists. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam praised Jalil's unique mind and hand in shaping Singapore culture through his artistic work. Jalil, 86 years old, has been a significant figure in the cultural landscape, using his craft to inspire and educate others in the field of ceramics.

Eddie Teo Recognized for Long Public Service Career

Former top civil servant Eddie Teo was awarded the Order of Temasek (With Distinction) for his quiet but enduring contributions to Singapore. Teo made a long career in public service span intelligence, security, and defence, serving as head of the civil service. He provided calm and wise counsel as chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers for seven years until he retired in June.

Early Career in Intelligence and Defense Ministry

Eddie Teo began his career in 1970 with the Ministry of Defence's Security and Intelligence Division at a young age. He became its director at age 31 and later served as permanent secretary at several ministries. Teo retired in 2018 as Public Service Commission chief after nearly five decades in the public service, leaving a legacy of steady and effective leadership.

Ustaz Hassan Honored for Religious Counseling Role

Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi Hassan received The Distinguished Service Order for making religious counselling a key plank in efforts to counter extremism and strengthen social cohesion. Hassan, 66 years old, helped set up the Religious Rehabilitation Group and served as president of the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association. His work has been instrumental in promoting social harmony and understanding among different communities in Singapore.

Advertisement

Gratitude for Individuals Recognized in National Awards

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam thanked the many individuals recognized at this year's National Awards Investiture for their service. He acknowledged that each recipient used their abilities to improve life for the people of Singapore and create a resilient society. The ceremony highlighted the diverse contributions of citizens across various fields, from arts and judiciary to public service and religious leadership.