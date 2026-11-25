Savills reports a sharp 65.6% drop in OCR home sales to 514 units in Q3, the lowest in over a year, while overall sales fell 44.7% due to reduced developer launches. Despite lower volumes, prices rose 1.4% quarterly and 3.4% yearly, with landed homes showing the strongest annual growth. Supply pipeline increased, but limited new launches and high land costs support continued price appreciation, with a 3% full-year growth forecast for 2026.

New home sales in Singapore's Outside Central Region experienced a significant contraction in the third quarter of 2026, dropping by sixty-five point six percent compared to the previous quarter.

According to a recent report released by Savills Singapore on the twenty-fourth of November, this decline brought the volume of transactions down to five hundred and fourteen units, marking the lowest quarterly figure recorded in over a year. Despite this sharp downturn, the Outside Central Region remains the most critical contributor to the national real estate market, accounting for forty-three point five percent of all new home sales.

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This dominance continues after two consecutive quarters of growth, highlighting the area's enduring appeal to buyers seeking value relative to the central districts. The broader market also saw a substantial slowdown, with overall new home sales falling by forty-four point seven percent quarter on quarter to reach one thousand one hundred and eighty-three units. This represents the lowest quarterly sales volume in two years, underscoring a broader cooling trend across the residential sector.

Developer Pullback Limits Supply

The decline in sales activity is largely attributed to a strategic pullback in supply by property developers rather than a collapse in buyer interest. During the third quarter, developers launched only one thousand one hundred and forty units, the fewest since the second quarter of 2024. This reduced launch activity was likely influenced by the Hungry Ghost Festival, which traditionally slows down market momentum, as well as prevailing economic uncertainties that have made developers more cautious about releasing inventory.

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However, demand remained robust enough to absorb the limited supply, resulting in a take-up rate of one hundred and three point eight percent, indicating that buyer appetite is still healthy where supply exists. In the suburban markets, specific projects stood out for their performance. Lentor Gardens Residences and Dunearn House were the only new launches to achieve sales of more than half their available units, recording take-up rates of sixty point seven percent and sixty-two point four percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the pipeline supply with planning approval, excluding executive condominiums, rose by four point four percent quarter on quarter to forty thousand two hundred and fifty-two units. This marks the highest level since the second quarter of 2023 and represents the third consecutive quarterly increase, suggesting that future supply constraints may ease slightly in the coming months.

Pipeline Inventory Rises Quarter On

Unsold inventory also saw an uptick, rising by twenty-six point three percent quarter on quarter to eighteen thousand eight hundred and fifty-three units, which now constitutes approximately forty-six point eight percent of the total pipeline supply. Despite the slowdown in transaction volumes, property prices continued their upward trajectory, reflecting the resilient nature of the Singaporean real estate market. Overall private residential prices grew by one point four percent quarter on quarter and three point four percent year on year.

This growth marks the eighth consecutive quarter of price appreciation and represents the fastest pace of growth since the fourth quarter of 2024. The landed property segment demonstrated the strongest performance, with prices increasing by two point nine percent quarter on quarter and a significant eight point six percent year on year, recording the strongest yearly growth since the second quarter of 2023.

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Among non-landed homes, the Outside Central Region led with a two point three percent quarterly increase, the strongest quarterly gain since the fourth quarter of 2024, and a five point four percent year-on-year rise, making it the best-performing segment on an annual basis. In contrast, the Core Central Region saw prices rise only marginally by zero point three percent quarter on quarter but fell by zero point nine percent year on year, marking the first annual decline since the third quarter of 2023.

Savills Forecasts Continued Price Growth

The Rest of Central Region remained relatively stable, with prices up by just zero point three percent year on year. Savills forecasts that prices will remain on an upward path over the next few quarters, driven by new launches that set higher benchmarks for the broader market.

Developers have bid more aggressively for land in recent years, which has raised development costs, while supply for new launches fell by forty-six point one percent in the first nine months of the year. Alan Cheong, executive director of Savills Singapore, stated that the firm maintains its forecast of three percent full-year private residential price growth for 2026.

He noted that the combination of limited new launch supply, elevated replacement land costs, and resilient upgrader demand should continue to provide near-term support for prices, even as labour market conditions have become more uncertain.