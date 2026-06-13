Singapore News: Heat, Funeral Expenses, and Crow Control

A man in Singapore has considered moving overseas due to the country's hot and humid weather. Several friends have already left the country for the same reason. A man felt 'cheated' after his uncle asked him and his brothers to contribute S$1,500 each towards their grandmother's funeral expenses, as he later became suspicious after checking funeral prices online. Residents in Yishun have paid for their own money to install barrier netting in their corridors to prevent crows from 'invading' their homes. A domestic helper shared on social media that, in her 11 years working in Singapore, this is the first time she has encountered an employer who 'makes her cry' and feel as though 'she is not good enough to be their helper.'

SINGAPORE: One man recently admitted that Singapore ’s heat has become such a concern that it has made him think about something he never seriously considered before: moving overseas .

Several of his friends have already left the country because they wanted to escape the endless cycle of hot and humid weather. The man’s question quickly sparked a lively discussion online, with some saying they would happily tolerate the heat in exchange for Singapore’s safety and convenience, while others admitted that the weather has become one of the reasons they are considering a move abroad.

In other news, a man felt 'cheated' after his uncle asked him and his two brothers to contribute S$1,500 each towards their grandmother's funeral expenses, as he later became suspicious after checking funeral prices online and finding that similar arrangements typically cost between S$5,000 and S$8,000. Residents in Yishun have paid for their own money to install barrier netting in their corridors to prevent crows from 'invading' their homes.

A domestic helper shared on social media that, in her 11 years working in Singapore, this is the first time she has encountered an employer who 'makes her cry' and feel as though 'she is not good enough to be their helper.





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Heat Humidity Moving Overseas Funeral Expenses Crow Control Domestic Helper Employer Cheated Barrier Netting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Sees Sharp Rise in Retrenchments Amid AI and Cost PressuresRetrenchments in Singapore have more than doubled over three years, leaving professionals and managers anxious as companies restructure, offshore roles, and integrate AI into the workplace.

Read more »

Shopee cuts Singapore jobs as AI takes over their workShopee, an e-commerce giant, has cut jobs in Singapore, with software engineers among those affected, as it accelerates investment in artificial intelligence (AI) projects across its businesses. The layoffs come against the backdrop of Sea's growing AI ambitions and the company's reassessment of how many engineers they need as AI tools become more capable of writing code, testing software, and automating routine development work.

Read more »

Applied Materials to Create 1,000 Jobs in Singapore Amid AI Chip DemandUS-based semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials is expanding its Singapore operations with a new S$600 million facility to meet the surging demand for AI chips, creating 1,000 new roles in manufacturing, R&D, and field services.

Read more »

Singapore Combats Dengue with Wolbachia MosquitoesSingapore has implemented Project Wolbachia, releasing millions of mosquitoes carrying a specific bacterium to suppress Aedes aegypti populations and significantly reduce the risk of dengue infections.

Read more »