Singapore News: Man Arrested for Silent Calls to Police Hotlines, Former Company Director Sentenced for Fraud, Fresh Graduate Struggles with Job Offer, Content Creator Explores Chinese Privilege in Singapore

This news text covers two significant stories in Singapore. The first story is about a 37-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly making more than 1,000 silent calls to neighbourhood police hotlines within a week. The second story is about a former company director who was sentenced to three and a half years’ jail for cheating his own company out of more than S$100,000 worth of accommodation, services, and goods. A fresh university graduate in Singapore has found themselves caught between practicality and ambition after receiving a job offer paying S$3,000 a month. Meanwhile, a young content creator on Instagram has endeavoured to explain how Chinese privilege works in everyday life in Singapore and how it affects people. She gives examples, and her post has received a lot of attention.

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man was arrested after allegedly making more than 1,000 silent calls to neighbourhood police hotlines within a week, reportedly using foreign phone numbers in an attempt to avoid detection.

The calls were made between April 21 and 28, with police receiving a total of 1,035 silent calls linked to the man. Woodlands Police Division later identified and arrested the suspect. He is expected to be charged with intentionally obstructing a public servant from carrying out official duties. The man will also reportedly face a separate charge for using a SIM card registered under another person’s details to commit offences.

That offence carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both. Police said they take such misuse of emergency and public service lines seriously and warned that action will be taken against those who abuse them. In another recent fraud-related case, a former company director was sentenced to three and a half years’ jail after cheating his own company out of more than S$100,000 worth of accommodation, services, and goods.

A fresh university graduate in Singapore has found themselves caught between practicality and ambition after receiving a job offer paying S$3,000 a month —a salary they admitted feels dire. A young content creator on Instagram has endeavoured to explain how Chinese privilege works in everyday life in Singapore and how it affects people. She gives examples, and her post has received a lot of attention





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Singapore Man Arrested Silent Calls Woodlands Police Division Intentionally Obstructing A Public Servant SIM Card Cheating Company Company Director S$100 000 Fresh Graduate Job Offer Chinese Privilege Content Creator Instagram Explains Examples Affects People

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