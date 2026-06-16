Singapore Offers Condolences and Assistance to Philippines After Earthquake

Singapore has offered assistance to the Philippines following a powerful earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8, leaving dozens dead and causing widespread damage. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to convey Singapore's condolences for the loss of life and destruction caused by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

Singapore stands ready to assist the Philippines following a powerful earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8, leaving dozens dead and causing widespread damage. Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to convey Singapore 's condolences for the loss of life and destruction caused by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

Singapore is prepared to provide support should the Philippines require assistance. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is keeping a close watch on developments in the affected areas and has contacted Singaporeans who had registered their presence in the region through the ministry's e-registration system. Singaporeans still in the affected areas are advised to remain alert, especially as aftershocks are still a concern. Those requiring consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Manila or the MFA's 24-hour Duty Office.

The earthquake has once again underscored the importance of emergency preparedness, especially for travellers visiting regions prone to natural disasters. As neighbours in Southeast Asia, helping one another during difficult times is one of the region's strongest traditions, and it continues to matter when disaster strikes.

Meanwhile, in a separate issue, residents in Ang Mo Kio HDB flats have become a hotspot for littering from high-rise buildings, with surrounding lawns turning into garbage dumps. Residents complain that they live in constant fear, feeling like they are walking through a 'garbage maze'. The problem of throwing garbage from high-rise buildings has worsened, with residents describing it as a 'garbage maze'.

In other news, Islamists PAS and Bersatu, the party of former PM Muhyiddin Yassin, are still in a tussle over who should run the Perikatan Nasional. Bersatu is taking a firm stand against PAS





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Singapore Philippines Earthquake Assistance Condolences

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