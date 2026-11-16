Cushman Wakefield forecasts tighter office development viability in Singapore through 2028 as prime and economic rents converge. Future Grade A supply will likely emerge from redeveloped stock rather than new greenfield projects.

Cushman Wakefield predicts that future Grade A office supply in Singapore will increasingly originate from the redevelopment of older properties rather than new construction projects. This shift is driven by increasingly constrained development viability as the capital's prime market rents and economic rents are forecast to broadly track each other through 2028. The real estate services firm emphasizes that occupiers can no longer assume a steady pipeline of new office space across major Asia Pacific markets.

Core Market Dynamics and Viability

A wave of new Grade A office supply, including The Clifford, The Skywaters, and One Comcentre, will test market absorption for backfill space in the near term. Despite these incoming projects, the firm states that future Grade A supply will likely come from the development of older stock rather than new projects. Development opportunities remain viable in the short term, but the long-term landscape is changing as the gap between rental income and construction costs narrows.

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The findings reflect a broader global slowdown in office development activity. Just 580 million square feet of office space were under construction globally in the third quarter of 2026. This represents a significant 45 percent decrease from a peak of 1.04 billion square feet in the third quarter of 2017. The reduction in global pipeline indicates a structural adjustment in how developers approach new office construction across major economic hubs.

Stakeholder Strategies and Regional Views

Anshul Jain, head of APAC offices and retail at Cushman Wakefield, notes that development viability differs from city to city. He advises that real estate strategies must become more market-specific to address these local nuances. Organizations that actively review their portfolio strategies and maintain a clear view of local market dynamics will be better positioned to manage costs and secure quality space that supports their long-term office needs.

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Seoul offers the widest development viability margin amongst the five APAC markets covered by the report. Prime rents in the South Korean capital are currently 26 percent above the economic rent required to justify a new building. However, this margin is expected to narrow significantly to 6 percent by 2030 and further to 5 percent by 2035. Rising capitalization rates are a primary factor pushing economic rents up and compressing these viability margins.

Bengaluru has also stayed viable throughout the past decade and is expected to remain viable through 2035. Prime market rents in the Indian city are currently at 16 percent above economic rents. These prime rents are expected to grow by 5 percent annually, outpacing economic rent growth of 2.5 percent per year. This divergence projects that prime rents will exceed economic rents by about 29 percent by 2030 and 44 percent by 2035.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

Elsewhere in the region, Tokyo's development viability is expected to turn negative from 2030. This shift signals a potential halt in new Grade A construction in the Japanese capital unless market conditions improve significantly. Developers facing negative viability must rely on redevelopment of existing stock or risk financial losses on new greenfield projects.

Sydney faces the region's widest feasibility gap among the covered markets. Economic rents in Sydney are currently 24 percent above prime market rents. This substantial gap indicates that the rental income required to cover construction and financing costs far exceeds what the market can sustainably pay. Consequently, new office supply in Sydney remains highly constrained and economically unfeasible under current conditions.

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The report compares market rents for top-tier space with the economic rents needed to justify new construction in 17 key markets across APAC, Europe, and North America. These comparisons set out what the outlook means for occupiers, investors, developers, and owners. As APAC's average economic rents currently sit at about 1 percent below prime market rents, the relationship is expected to reverse by 2030. Economic rents are projected to exceed market rents by about 7 percent by that time.

The firm said that the changing dynamics require a more nuanced approach to office strategy. Occupiers can no longer rely on a steady pipeline of new space to drive down costs or increase options. Instead, they must navigate a market where redevelopment of older stock becomes the primary source of Grade A inventory. This structural shift demands that businesses and investors adapt their long-term planning to account for reduced new supply and evolving rent structures.