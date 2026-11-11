Singapore Opens Bedok South, Sungei Bedok and Xilin MRT Stations on Dec 26, 2026

Three new MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line and Downtown Line will open on December 26, 2026, improving connectivity in eastern Singapore. Sungei Bedok becomes the first station with a stacked interchange design.

Three new MRT stations will open for passenger service on Dec 26, 2026, the Land Transport Authority announced on Wednesday, Nov 11. The stations are Bedok South on the Thomson-East Coast Line, Sungei Bedok on both the TEL and Downtown Line, and Xilin on the DTL.

All three are extensions of the two existing lines and aim to improve connectivity for residents, students, and workers across Singapore's eastern region. The new stops allow DTL passengers to access the TEL more efficiently. Commuters can move between the east, the city centre, and northern Singapore more easily. The infrastructure reduces travel friction for daily public transport users.

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Bedok South Station Features

Bedok South station comes after Bayshore along the TEL and will have five entrances serving different points of interest. The station's green entrance gives access to Kew Gardens. The red and yellow entrances provide access to Temasek Secondary School, and both Siglap Community Club and Temasek Primary School respectively. Its remaining purple and blue entrances will be used in the future as the Bayshore area undergoes progressive development, LTA said.

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To improve commuter comfort, Bedok South features a contemporary ceiling treatment, concourse glass panels offering platform views, and hybrid cooling fans at platform level working alongside the air-conditioning system. The station has 210 sheltered bicycle parking lots in total across its various entrances. Hand-painted fictional Singaporean film posters decorate the walls near each exit. Artist Ang Hao Sai created these works inspired by movie billboards from the 1950s through the 1970s.

The installations feature local landmarks such as Yuan Meng Shih Temple and East Coast Park. Digital displays near tap-in gantries show photographs of nearby exits to guide passengers. Just after Bedok South lies Sungei Bedok station, which serves as an interchange for both the TEL and DTL. It is Singapore's first train station to feature a stacked interchange configuration, with the TEL on the upper floor and the DTL on the lower level.

Sungei Bedok Stacked Interchange

This vertical arrangement significantly cuts walking time compared to traditional horizontal interchanges like City Hall. Travelers switching trains do not need to navigate long corridors or use multiple escalators. The design sets a precedent for future interchange stations. Sungei Bedok has three entrances connecting commuters to Bedok Camp, Bedok Food Centre, and the Eastwood estate.

It has an underground bicycle parking area with 298 lots, plus five lots for personal mobility devices. Cyclists can access the facility using lifts holding up to three bikes or staircases with ramps near Exit 3. A new cycling lane at the Eastwood exit connects to the park connector linking East Coast Park and Tampines. The station joins Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, and Bayshore as TEL stations with underground bicycle parking.

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Toilets within the paid area are available for commuters' ease of access. Families and commuters with mobility needs have access to an accessible toilet and nursing room within the interchange. Users can utilize these facilities without needing to tap out of the fare gates.

Meanwhile, Xilin station on the DTL extends from Expo station and will have three entrances. These notably connect travelers to developments such as Tanah Merah Country Club, Changi Business Park, and the Expo area. Speaking with media at Sungei Bedok station, LTA's deputy director of architecture Michael Ong said the new stations will make it easier for people to live, work, and travel in the east.

He shared that the stations' designers focused on enhancing ease of access and comfort among other aspects of the commuting experience.