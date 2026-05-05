Singapore Orders Cybersecurity Review for Critical Infrastructure Amid AI Threat

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) has directed critical infrastructure owners to review their cybersecurity measures in response to emerging AI-enabled threats, emphasizing the need for leadership attention and proactive risk management.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore ( CSA ) has issued a directive to the boards and senior leadership of all Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) owners, compelling them to undertake a thorough review of their cybersecurity posture in response to the escalating threat landscape presented by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled attacks.

This action follows a parliamentary address by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How, who emphasized that addressing this challenge transcends the responsibilities of IT departments and necessitates focused attention from top-level leadership. The CSA’s letter, penned by Chief Executive David Koh, explicitly outlines the scope of the required review, stressing that current cyber risk management assumptions may no longer be valid given the rapid advancements in frontier AI.

The review must encompass a comprehensive evaluation of existing cyber risk assessments, ensuring they adequately account for AI-driven threats. Furthermore, organizations must verify the sufficiency of their visibility into critical systems, internet-facing assets, privileged access controls, cloud services, and third-party dependencies. A critical component of the assessment involves determining whether vulnerability management, patching processes, monitoring capabilities, and incident response arrangements are sufficiently agile to counter the accelerated attack timelines enabled by AI.

The appropriate governance of AI utilization within the organization is also a key consideration. The findings of this review are to be presented to the relevant board or executive governance risk committee, with any identified material gaps addressed through concrete remediation plans, explicit risk acceptance decisions, and potential adjustments to cybersecurity investment priorities. The CSA has committed to ongoing monitoring of AI developments, the publication of further technical guidance, and collaborative efforts with partners to bolster Singapore’s overall cyber resilience.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has already taken proactive steps, convening the CEOs of major financial institutions to discuss the evolving threat landscape and coordinate collective action on technology and cyber resilience. Financial institutions are reportedly treating the threat with due seriousness and are actively strengthening their security measures. The government views AI-enabled cyber risk as an amplification of existing systemic risks, rather than a fundamentally new category of threat.

Government agencies themselves are also maintaining a heightened state of alert for potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities stemming from AI. The advisory from the CSA comes on the heels of Anthropic’s preview of Mythos, an AI model that has garnered attention for its advanced capabilities. The UK’s AI Security Institute has assessed Mythos as being more adept at facilitating complex cyberattacks compared to other AI tools like ChatGPT or Gemini.

Anthropic acknowledged discovering thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities during Mythos’s development, including flaws in major operating systems and web browsers. In response to inquiries from Member of Parliament Louis Chua, Mr. Tan clarified that the Singaporean government does not currently have direct access to Mythos, as it is being released to a limited set of partners under a controlled preview. Authorities are unaware of any local banks that have been granted access.

However, the government does not rely on exclusive early access to every frontier AI model. Instead, it maintains close working relationships with major AI labs and cybersecurity firms to track developments and assess the associated safety and security implications. The government is actively collaborating with partners who have access to Mythos to gain a deeper understanding of its capabilities and potential ramifications.

The CSA also works closely with government agencies and industry experts to share insights on threats and mitigation strategies, and is currently reviewing standards and obligations for CII owners to address the faster attack timelines that AI enables. While direct testing of Mythos is not possible without access, the government assesses the risk based on published evaluations, threat intelligence, and ongoing engagement with leading AI labs





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