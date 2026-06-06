Singapore Orders Social Media Platforms to Block Posts Targeting Indian Community

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered three social media platforms to block access to 14 posts that target the Indian community and undermine Singapore's model of multiculturalism. The police have issued disabling directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA) to block access to the posts on YouTube, Facebook and X.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered three social media platforms to block access to 14 posts that target the Indian community and undermine Singapore 's model of multiculturalism.

The police have issued disabling directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA) to block access to the posts on YouTube, Facebook and X. The direction requires the platforms to take all reasonable steps to disable access by Singapore users to these posts. Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said the content originated from overseas, specifically from a China-based platform.

He added that the government does not tolerate any narratives that seek to undermine Singapore's racial harmony, especially when it is propagated by foreigners. The content in these posts claimed that Singapore's multiracial policy is a facade meant to appeal to Western values, and that the country's stability cannot be attributed to its multiracial policy, but to its majority Chinese demographic.

The content also claimed that there are growing numbers of ethnic Indian politicians in Singapore who would act in favour of Indian immigrants. It also claimed that Singapore's culture is fundamentally Chinese, and the government's approach of decoupling itself from China while neglecting the threat of a growing Indian community, would lead to a negative outcome. Images and footage of crowded streets along Little India were selectively used to back claims that Singapore is overcrowded with Indians.

The content also used derogatory and demeaning language to refer to the Indian community in Singapore. MHA said that it has observed deliberate attempts to spread more of such content in Singapore's local information space. The government has warned that any attempt to pit one community against another must be firmly rejected. Mr Tong said that there is currently no evidence to suggest that this is a coordinated campaign by any government.

Investigations have shown that the content was likely generated organically by various foreign netizens. He added that any country seeking to safeguard its social cohesion would agree with them that such content is unacceptable, and would take a similar stance to safeguard their own society. The government has urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious content to the authorities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also advised the public to be cautious of online content that spreads harmful narratives and to verify information before sharing it. The government has also emphasized the importance of promoting mutual respect and understanding among different communities in Singapore





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