Singapore Parents Enroll Children in Self-Defence for Resilience and Confidence

Singapore parents increasingly seek self-defence classes for children to build confidence and practical skills. Kravist, Kapap Academy, and SixSigma report surging enrolment driven by safety concerns and character development goals.

Parents across Singapore are increasingly enrolling their children in self-defence classes to build confidence, discipline, and resilience. This trend is evident at Kravist, Kapap Academy, and SixSigma, where instructors report rising demand for practical training that goes beyond physical fitness. Families seek skills to protect their children while fostering character development in an unpredictable world.

Practical Self-Defence Classes See Rising Demand

Brandon Yap, aged 12, has been training in Krav Maga at Kravist in Tai Seng for the past six years. His mother, Amanda Yap, enrolled him to provide practical skills for real-world situations rather than competitive achievements. She emphasized the need for self-defence as children gain more independence. Amanda Yap stated she does not need showy skills but wants her son to be prepared for potential dangers.

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Kravist has expanded its youth division from about six classes to 11 classes since training resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrolment among children aged six to 12 has grown steadily. The gym sees spikes in sign-ups when children transition to new school environments, such as moving from kindergarten to primary school at age six or entering secondary school at age 12.

Parents Seek Real-World Skills Over Routine

Kapap Academy has experienced a significant surge in demand for its children's self-defence lessons. The Bugis and Central Business District locations now serve 20 trainees, more than doubling from a year ago. A waiting list of about 20 students has prompted the academy to plan class expansions. Qin Yunquan, CEO and coach at Kapap Academy, noted this growth reflects a shift in parental priorities.

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Qin Yunquan explained that parents prefer practical training based on real-life scenarios over traditional routine-based martial arts. The curriculum focuses on defending against attacks like grabs or punches with the primary objective of escape. This approach contrasts with styles that emphasize repetitive drills or competitive points scoring.

SixSigma, an all-female Muay Thai club training at the National Stadium in Kallang, has also seen a 50 percent increase in children's enrolment over the past year. Natalie Soh, founder and coach, observed that parents now prefer regular weekday sessions over holiday programmes. Muay Thai training at SixSigma helps children develop tenacity and resilience. Natalie Soh stated the sport teaches students how to pick themselves up when they fall.

Bullying Concerns Drive Enrolment Decisions

Concerns over bullying in schools contribute to the rising demand for self-defence lessons. Edwin Peng, founder and head instructor at Kravist, reported a surge in enquiries when bullying incidents make headlines or circulate on social media. Parents often seek help for children who are soft-spoken or less outgoing. Edwin Peng noted that many new trainees need support to build self-esteem before facing new social environments.

Coaches across these institutions emphasize teaching children when not to use their techniques. Lessons focus on avoiding confrontation and exercising self-control rather than winning fights. Edwin Peng recalled a parent who wanted to enrol his son specifically to win school fights. He clarified that learning to deal with confrontation without violence is the primary goal.

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Edwin Peng stressed that violence is not the answer to every situation. Instructors educate students on handling bullying through non-violent means, such as responding to name-calling. The training aims to equip children with the mental and physical tools to navigate dangerous situations safely. This holistic approach addresses both physical safety and emotional resilience in young students.