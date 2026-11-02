Singapore Parliament to Debate Haze Enforcement, COE Changes, Healthcare Disruption and Child Abuse Safeguards

MPs filed over 50 questions on transboundary haze enforcement and the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, alongside proposed COE changes, a nine-hour public healthcare disruption and child-protection measures following a fatal baby abuse case.

Singapore's Parliament sits on Tuesday Nov 3 with the transboundary haze and efforts to hold companies accountable for forest fires in Indonesia at the top of the agenda.

Members of Parliament have filed more than 50 questions on the haze, including whether Singapore's laws are effective against the recurring problem. They also want to know why investigations into four companies over the 2015 haze remain unresolved after 11 years. More than 30 MPs filed over 50 parliamentary questions on how Singapore is tackling the haze, which escalated in early September in the most severe bout in more than a decade.

Also read Singapore Appoints Panel to Probe Companies Linked to Haze-Causing Fires

Most questions focus on the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, a law passed in 2014 to target those responsible for causing or condoning fires. The law can be triggered when the Pollutant Standards Index stays in the unhealthy range in any part of Singapore for 24 hours or more. No fines or convictions have been handed down under the law even though preventive measure notices were issued to multiple firms in 2015 and 2026.

Transboundary Haze Pollution Act Review

Of the six cases from 2015, two were eventually closed while four remain open. MPs from both sides of the House asked about the status of these cases and the challenges authorities face in concluding them. They also asked whether the Government is considering legislative amendments to address enforcement gaps.

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Senior Minister K. Shanmugam said on Oct 28 that changes to the THPA will include requirements for firms to give appointed investigators full access to information, corporate documents and business premises. He had previously said changes to the law could be introduced on an urgent basis. This typically means introducing a Bill with a Certificate of Urgency signed by the President, allowing the changes to be debated and voted on in the same sitting.

The changes were not tabled for the Nov 3 sitting based on the order paper, indicating they could be brought up on Nov 4. MP Tin Pei Ling (PAP-Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC) asked what actions have been taken to hold companies directly and indirectly responsible for the Indonesian fires accountable, and what Singapore is doing bilaterally and regionally.

MP Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied GRC) sought an update on the 2015 investigations into four companies and the specific obstacles preventing resolution after 11 years. MP Sharael Taha (PAP-Pasir Ris-Changi GRC) asked whether a coordinated framework would be set up to investigate companies linked to the haze, trace their ultimate owners and financial relationships, and pursue accountability.

PAP's Charlene Chen (Tampines GRC) asked whether changes to existing laws are needed to address gaps in determining liability when entities operate through complex corporate ownership structures. Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) asked what information was sought from and provided by Indonesian authorities and the four firms with pending 2015 cases, and what evidence is needed to bring charges or close them.

He also asked how many Early Childhood Development Agency-licensed preschools lack air-conditioned indoor spaces and how the agency verifies their readiness for the haze. MPs also asked about the haze's impact on outdoor workers, students and people with pre-existing medical conditions. Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) asked whether the haze task force had assessed the adequacy of indoor air filtration in pre-schools, malls, healthcare and community care facilities.

Certificate of Entitlement Changes

WP's Fadli Fawzi asked for longer-interval PM2.5 forecasts to help Singaporeans plan daily activities during haze. Parliament will also hear an adjournment motion filed by MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang GRC) on strengthening Singapore's role in tackling transboundary haze. On proposed COE changes, the Land Transport Authority last month proposed merging categories A and B for cars into a single category, alongside surcharges and rebates pegged to a vehicle's open market value.

The move aims to better differentiate the price of mass-market cars from higher-end models. Some MPs raised concerns about unintended consequences of the proposed fee-and-rebate scheme on mass-market vehicle prices, while others asked how authorities will prevent the reformed system from disincentivising high-performance electric vehicles. MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang SMC) asked what market distortion the change is intended to correct and how the government would assess whether it restores meaningful differentiation between mass-market and higher-value cars.

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MP Jessica Tan (PAP-East Coast GRC) asked whether the COE review would assess affordability for families and small and medium-sized enterprises that rely on cars or commercial vehicles. She also wanted to know whether measures would support those priced out of car ownership by market-driven COE prices.

MP Edward Chia (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) asked whether LTA has set the proposed fee-and-rebate as a percentage of the COE price instead of fixed amounts, and what safeguards will ensure rebates reach buyers and are not absorbed into dealers' selling prices. PAP's Tin Pei Ling also asked how the new satellite-based system, which Singapore will switch to from 2027, will enhance enforcement capabilities and whether the data collected may support investigations by other Government agencies.

Healthcare System Disruption

Several MPs filed questions about the nine-hour disruption to services across all three public healthcare clusters on Oct 13. The disruption, caused by a technical issue affecting network connectivity, affected multiple healthcare services. National health technology agency Synapxe said there was no indication that it was a cyber incident. NMP Haresh Singaraju wanted to know if the IT system shared by all three healthcare clusters has an independent fallback, what maximum restoration time applies and whether it has been met.

MP Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar GRC) asked how many patients were affected, whether backup infrastructure was in place and, if so, why it failed to prevent the disruption. MP Cassandra Lee (PAP-West Coast-Jurong West GRC) asked whether investigations into the disruption have been completed and whether measures to mitigate future disruptions to digital services are being considered. Three MPs also asked about safeguards and enhanced measures for child-protection cases following the fatal abuse of an eight-month-old baby.

Child Protection Safeguards

The infant, who died in September 2024, had been repeatedly abused by his parents. Both were sentenced to jail on Oct 21, receiving more than 15 years each. NMP Kenneth Poon asked how suspected abuse involving children aged three and below who are not known to social services is identified and escalated.

He also wanted to know how the Ministry of Social and Family Development determines whether warning signs observed separately by caregivers and professionals are linked, so intervention can take place in time. NMP Neo Kok Beng asked whether Sensemaking Alerts for Frontline Engagement and Response, or SAFER, would have been able to detect such cases, and what measures would be introduced if it could not.

MP Choo Pei Ling (PAP-Chua Chu Kang GRC) asked whether MSF would consider incorporating information from healthcare encounters involving young children into SAFER's cross-agency assessment of child-protection risks. She also wanted to know what safeguards ensure that repeated medical visits or suspected non-accidental injuries are properly assessed and followed up.