Parliamentarian Sylvia Lim shares insight into her six-day delegation trip to China, highlighting political, industrial, and technological achievements and future prospects for electric vehicles.

Sylvia Lim, the Workers Party Member of Parliament for Aljunied, returned from a six‑day parliamentary delegation to China after a compelling encounter with the country's accelerated growth trajectory and its evolving role in global affairs.

She shared her observations that China's journey from a modest manufacturing base to the second‑largest economy extra high impact on infrastructure, industry and innovation, was a testament to sustained strategic planning and investment. The delegation, led by House Speaker Seah Kian Peng, comprised MPs such as Liang Eng Hwa, Poh Li San, Wan Rizal, Elysa Chen and nominated MP Sanjeev Tiwari, and was warmly received by Chairman Zhao Leji of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, reflecting a productive inter‑parliamentary dialogue.

The day's itinerary spanned key historical landmarks that illustrate China's political evolution, including visits to the Museum of the Communist Party of China and the Great Hall of the People. The group convened with national leaders whose and parliamentarians alike highlighted a clear focus on bolstering the wellbeing of citizens. If only my grandmother, who was born in 1917 and whose roots trace back to the Hokkien community, could witness China today, Sylvia Lim commented in a post.

The remark underscored a sentiment that resonates with many Singaporeans-the stark transformation over the past century. Complementing the political tour was a tour of a high‑profile electric vehicle factory in Beijing, with major milestones showcased. The delegation laid eyes on the Xiaomi plant responsible for manufacturing the brand's first electric car in 2021 and its subsequent rapid deployment into the global market.

The company's electric models boast a 670 km range charged within 15 minutes, a testament to Chinese manufacturing prowess that was hailed by Lim. She further noted that the organisation is slated to bring Xiaomi EVs to Singapore by 2028, a move that will amplify the island nation's growing shift toward sustainable mobility. The visit drew attention to the vital role that Chinese manufacturers play in providing technology solutions to other economies, especially in the region.

News coverage from other sectors brimmed with complementary data, such as the rise of Singapore‑based bank operations in the region to tap wealth management opportunities. On a broader scale, Singapore and China are increasingly intertwined in technology, trade and people flows, laying a robust groundwork for future cooperation. The delegation's return prompted the release of a video message and a June‑13 post that urged constituents to stay informed and engaged in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

For the Workers Party, the trip exemplified a blend of political engagement and economic opportunity that could shape Singapore's future initiatives and align with citizens' aspirations on both domestic and international fronts





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