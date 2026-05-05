Singapore Passes Bill to Implement Malaysian Border Laws for RTS Link

Singapore’s Parliament approved legislation allowing Malaysian border laws to apply within designated areas of the RTS Link station, facilitating seamless cross-border travel and addressing legal considerations for security and incident management.

The Singapore Parliament passed a Bill on Tuesday, May 5th, to facilitate the operational framework of the Johor Bahru- Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link).

This legislation allows for the application of Malaysian border laws within specifically designated areas of Singapore’s RTS Link station, a crucial step towards the seamless operation of the cross-border rail connection. The Bill addresses key concerns raised by Members of Parliament (MPs) regarding the jurisdictional and legal aspects of managing emergencies and crimes occurring on the RTS Link. Six MPs posed questions concerning the extent of legal powers held by both Singapore and Malaysia along the new railway line.

A central element of the Bill is the provision for the co-location of customs, immigration, and quarantine (CIQ) facilities at each station, streamlining the travel process for commuters. Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong emphasized that this legislation not only supports the RTS Link but also lays the groundwork for potential future cross-border railway projects utilizing a similar co-located model. The core benefit for travelers is a significantly simplified immigration process.

Once passengers complete both departure and arrival immigration clearance before boarding the train, they will not be required to undergo further checks upon disembarkation. According to Mr. Tong, commuters will be able to disembark directly into Johor Bahru without additional immigration procedures. The RTS Link is designed to handle a substantial volume of commuters, with a capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

The journey between Woodlands North and Bukit Chagar stations is expected to take approximately five minutes. To ensure operational efficiency, Malaysian officers will be stationed at the customs and immigration zone within Woodlands North station in Singapore, while Singaporean officers will be deployed to Bukit Chagar station in Malaysia. The Bill formally authorizes Malaysian officers operating within the designated areas of Singapore to conduct necessary border clearance and security checks on travelers heading to Malaysia.

While Singaporean law will remain the primary legal framework within these areas, a specific list of Malaysian laws pertaining to immigration clearance and security checks will also be applicable. MPs Cassandra Lee, Yip Hong Weng, and Vikram Nair raised important questions regarding accountability and oversight of officers from both countries. Mr. Nair specifically inquired about ensuring accountability for actions taken by Malaysian officers operating within Singapore’s jurisdiction.

Mr. Tong clarified that the application of Malaysian border control laws will be strictly limited to the clearly demarcated designated areas within Woodlands North station, prominently indicated with signage. He reiterated that the purpose of applying these laws is solely to empower Malaysian officers to perform essential border clearances and security checks on departing travelers, mirroring the experience travelers would have at traditional Malaysian checkpoints.

Travelers needing assistance within these designated areas are advised to seek help from Singaporean authorities, as they would in any other part of Singapore. MP Dennis Tan inquired about the powers and protections afforded to Singaporean officers deployed in Malaysia. Mr. Tong confirmed that Malaysian legislation provides equivalent immunity to Singaporean officers stationed there, mirroring the protections granted to Malaysian officers in Singapore under this Bill.

The RTS Link, scheduled to commence operations in December, is poised to become a vital transportation artery between Singapore and Malaysia, and this legislation is a fundamental component of its successful implementation, ensuring a secure and efficient travel experience





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