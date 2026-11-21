Compare top personal loan offers in Singapore. View lowest rates from DBS, Trust, and CIMB, including 0.89% starting rates and instant cash features for borrowers.

Financial institutions in Singapore are currently offering competitive personal loan products designed to assist residents with urgent cash needs, ranging from immediate expense coverage to consolidated debt management. Borrowers can now access starting interest rates as low as 0.89 per cent per annum, significantly reducing the overall cost of borrowing for eligible applicants with strong credit profiles.

Understanding Loan Costs and EIR

The effective interest rate serves as the most accurate reflection of the true cost of a loan by incorporating all associated fees into the calculation. This metric provides a clearer picture than the advertised base interest rate, ensuring borrowers can make informed financial decisions based on total repayment obligations rather than just monthly instalments.

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Processing fees represent a hidden cost that directly reduces the principal amount received by the borrower. For example, a one per cent processing fee on a $10,000 loan results in only $9,900 disbursed, effectively increasing the financial burden on the borrower despite the face value of the loan amount.

DBS Personal Loan Eligibility and Rates

DBS Bank offers a personal loan product exclusively available to existing customers who hold a DBS Cashline account or a DBS credit card. Eligible applicants must credit their salary into a DBS deposit account to qualify for the loan, which allows for instant cash disbursement upon approval.

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The institution requires applicants to be between the ages of 21 and 70 years old with a minimum annual income of $20,000. This structure opens access to slightly older demographics and lower income earners compared to other banking providers in the market.

DBS promotes interest rates starting from 1.48 per cent with a one per cent processing fee, resulting in a lowest possible effective interest rate of 3.22 per cent. Loan tenures are flexible, ranging from six months to five years, though actual rates are determined individually by the bank.

Trust Instant Loan Features and Conditions

The Trust Instant Loan converts a portion of the available credit balance on a Trust credit card into cash disbursed within 60 seconds. This mechanism allows cardholders to access funds immediately while simplifying the repayment process through existing credit card billing statements.

Applicants must be aged between 21 and 65 years with an annual income of $30,000 for Singapore Citizens or Permanent Residents, and $60,000 for Foreigners. The product is open to salaried workers, commission earners, and self-employed individuals, provided they hold a valid Trust credit card.

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Interest rates start from 1.00 per cent per annum with an effective interest rate of 2.28 per cent, and no processing or annual fees are charged. However, an early repayment fee of three per cent applies to the remaining loan amount if the borrower chooses to settle the debt ahead of schedule.

CIMB Personal Loan Promotion Benefits

CIMB Bank is currently offering a personal loan with no processing fees and interest rates starting from 0.89 per cent per annum. This promotional rate results in an effective interest rate of 1.72 per cent, making it one of the most affordable options currently available in the market.

The bank is providing an 0.11 per cent interest rebate as part of an 11.11 promotion running until November 18. This temporary offer significantly lowers the cost of borrowing for applicants who meet the eligibility criteria during the specified period.

Loan tenures are available between 12 to 60 months for standard applications. For shorter terms of three or six months, borrowers may qualify for 0 per cent interest, providing a cost-free financing option for very short-term cash flow requirements.