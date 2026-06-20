Singapore Pilates Studios Merge Celebrity Crushes with Core Workouts Using Themed Mats

Pilates studios in Singapore are introducing an engaging twist to fitness by using mats printed with Chinese celebrities on reformers, motivating clients with star-studded visuals during sessions. The trend, showcased by E-Five Pilates and Blue Pilates, has gained traction on platforms like Xiaohongshu and offers a playful way to stay consistent with exercise. Mats can also be purchased separately via Taobao.

A novel fitness trend is taking hold in Singapore's pilates community, blending core-strengthening workouts with celebrity appeal. Studios are adorning their reformer machine s with mats featuring the faces of popular Chinese actors and idols, offering clients the chance to perform plank exercises while staring at their favorite stars.

E-Five Pilates, for example, has rolled out a promotional trial where each day of the week is associated with a different handsome celebrity, from Zhang Linghe to Wang Yibo and Eddie Peng. The studio's West Coast outlet will host the themed sessions for a week before expanding to other locations in Woodlands, Lavender, and East Coast. Blue Pilates at Sunshine Plaza has also embraced the idea, even displaying a poster of Blackpink's Jennie on its wall.

For those whose studios haven't adopted the concept, similar mats are readily available on Taobao, making it easy for enthusiasts to bring a touch of star power to their personal workouts





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Pilates Singapore Fitness Celebrity Mats E-Five Pilates Blue Pilates Xiaohongshu Taobao Zhang Linghe Wang Yibo Eddie Peng Core Workout Reformer Machine C-Drama Stars Workout Motivation

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