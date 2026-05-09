Singapore plans for global AI collaboration in social services, local efforts underway

Singapore's Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli has called for global collaboration in AI development for social services, particularly a gap in this field. He referred to an opportunity to scale solutions and improve access for Singapore and its partners. Local efforts include the AI smart town initiative in Tampines, which will launch in June.

Singapore 's Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli has highlighted a global gap in the development of AI for social services , calling it an opportunity for collaboration.

Speaking after a five-day visit to Switzerland, he said Singapore can work with partners to scale solutions and improve access. Efforts are also underway locally, including an AI smart town initiative in Tampines launching in June, aimed at helping communities adapt to technological change. Chloe Teo reports from Zurich





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Technology Government Social Services Singapore Social Services AI Development Collaboration Scaling Solutions AI Smart Town Initiative Tampines

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