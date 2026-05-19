Singapore pledges US$12 million for CEPI, strengthens global pandemic preparedness

Central to CEPI's mission to strengthen global pandemic preparedness, Singapore has pledged US$12 million (S$15.4 million) over four years. This continued contribution, along with CEPI's major new commitments by the EU, signifies global resolve and leadership towards a more balanced and integrated future. Singapore's leadership and continued investment in CEPI reflect a shared commitment to global health security and building capabilities that can protect populations in Asia and globally against epidemic and pandemic threats.

Singapore's pledge of US$12 million (S$15.4 million) is a continuation of its earlier US$15 million contribution made in 2022 and forms part of Central to CEPI 's pandemic-beating plan ‘100 Days Mission’ to develop safe, effective, and accessible vaccines against new threats in 100 days.

Singapore has been a partner of CEPI since 2020, supporting its efforts to accelerate the development of vaccines and other biologic countermeasures against epidemic and pandemic threats. The country's latest pledge, for the period 2027 to 2030, is made at a side event of the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland, by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung. Singapore's strong innovation, manufacturing capabilities, and regional reach are highlighted by CEPI as valued partners.

Meanwhile, its leadership and continued investment in CEPI reflect a shared commitment to global health security





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CEPI Global Health Security Pandemic Preparedness World Health Assembly (WHA) Singapore's Leadership

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