Singapore PM Calls for ASEAN Unity on Maritime Security and Myanmar at 48th Summit

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong urges ASEAN to safeguard critical sea lanes and maintain unity on Myanmar during the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, Philippines. The summit also addressed regional tensions between Thailand and Cambodia and the Middle East crisis.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasized the critical importance of maintaining open and secure sea lanes during the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, Philippines, on May 8, 2026.

He warned that any attempt to weaponize or restrict transit through international waterways, such as the Strait of Hormuz, could set a dangerous precedent that threatens vital trade routes closer to home. The disruption of these sea lanes would have severe global implications, affecting trade and economic stability across the world.

Mr. Wong stressed that upholding navigational rights is essential for the steady flow of global commerce and that ASEAN must collaborate with external partners to ensure these critical routes remain accessible to all. He highlighted the need for creative solutions to enhance regional resilience, suggesting partnerships with ASEAN's Plus Three members—China, Japan, and South Korea—as well as with Australia, New Zealand, and countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union.

These collaborations could strengthen rules-based trade, bolster supply chains, and facilitate free trade agreement negotiations. Following the leaders' retreat, ASEAN members reaffirmed their commitment to maritime cooperation, including a proposal for an ASEAN Maritime Centre in the Philippines. This center would serve as a hub for maritime policy and issues, reinforcing regional coordination.

Additionally, ASEAN leaders issued a statement on the Middle East crisis, urging all parties to maintain conditions conducive to a ceasefire. They agreed to prioritize regional resilience, focusing on energy and food security amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Mr. Wong also addressed the situation in Myanmar, noting that while recent prisoner releases and reduced sentences are positive steps, they fall short of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus.

This plan, last reviewed in October 2025, calls for a full cessation of violence and constructive dialogue among all parties. Singapore maintains that ASEAN should not deviate from this approach, including Myanmar's non-political representation at regional summits. Mr. Wong underscored that genuine national reconciliation in Myanmar can only be achieved through inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders. Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia were also discussed, with Mr. Wong encouraging both sides to exercise restraint and resolve differences through peaceful dialogue.

Following deadly border clashes, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met under Philippine facilitation, agreeing to confidence-building measures and the resumption of bilateral mechanisms. Anutin described the talks as a major step towards peace, emphasizing the benefits of cooperation over conflict





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